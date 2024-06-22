Liverpool’s cautious pursuit of Lille centre-back Leny Yoro appears to be over already, with the club “aware” he has told Real Madrid he wants to join.

When reports of the Reds’ interest in Yoro emerged, it was maintained that they were merely waiting in the wings for if a deal with Real fell through.

That is unlikely to be the case now, though, with The Athletic‘s Mario Cortegana reporting that the 18-year-old has his heart set on a move to the Bernabeu.

“Yoro has informed Real Madrid that he wishes to join the club,” Cortegana writes, with the France youth international “happy with the personal terms proposed.”

It is stressed that “a deal is yet to be agreed” and there have been “no direct conversations” between Real and Lille at this stage.

But even though Real are seen as significantly short of Lille’s €60 million (£50.7m) asking price – willing to offer closer to €40 million (£33.8m) – it is suggested that Yoro would be ready to wait.

“Should the move progress he would like to join the club either this summer or next, depending on whether Madrid and Lille can strike a deal,” Cortegana wrote.

Given Yoro’s contract at Lille expires next summer, the suggestion would be that he could hold out for a free transfer to Real if no agreement is reached.

For Liverpool’s part, it is explained: “The belief held by most of his suitors had been that [Yoro] would move to the Bernabeu, even if a deal does not materialise immediately.

“And those courting Yoro are now aware of his intentions.”

It was widely reported that Liverpool saw the youngster as separate to any plans for the transfer window, with his status as a generational talent seen as a rare opportunity.

The Liverpool Echo claim signing another centre-back is “not an immediate priority” for the club, though that remains to be seen.

Yoro would be the third high-profile target to spurn interest from Anfield in order to join Real in as many years, with Aurelien Tchouameni heading to Madrid in 2022 before Jude Bellingham followed a year later.