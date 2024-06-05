Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay has made a loan move to League One side Wigan, in what is his third temporary switch.

Ramsay has endured a torrid time since joining Liverpool from Aberdeen in 2022, with injury blighting his progress.

After a stuttering first campaign on Merseyside, the right-back joined Preston on loan last summer.

His time at North End was cut short in January due to a lack of appearances, but a swap to Bolton fared no better.

As player and club aim to make up for lost time, Liverpool have swiftly agreed a new season-long loan with Wigan.

?? We are delighted to confirm the loan signing of @CalvinRamsay until the end of the 2024/25 campaign! Welcome to the Tics, Calv! ?#wafc ??? — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) June 5, 2024

Ramsay will spend the 2024/25 campaign at the Brick Community Stadium, and crucially will join Shaun Maloney’s side for the start of pre-season.

It is the third such deal the two clubs have struck in the past 12 months, with James Balagizi and Luke Chambers also spending time at Wigan.

Chambers’ half-season spell proved a major success, the defender starting 17 of his 18 appearances after arriving in January, with a goal and three assists.

Liverpool will be hoping for a similarly productive time for Ramsay, who desperately needs game time to revive his flagging fortunes at Anfield.

The Scot only turns 21 in July, with plenty of time on his side, but the reality is he has played just under 10 hours of football in the past two years.

“Calvin is an excellent profile who will bring aggression and attacking talent from both the right and left side of defence,” Maloney told Wigan’s official website.

“Calvin is extremely motivated to help our team achieve success this season and will join us on day one of pre-season.

“I look forward to working with Calvin and helping him adapt as quickly as possible.”

Good luck, Calvin!