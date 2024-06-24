Liverpool FC will further embrace the historic Liver Bird emblem across all club digital media platforms next season.

It will be used to represent LFC across all the club’s social media platforms, the official website and mobile app.

The Liver Bird will also be used in a digital and TV context next season by national and international media, including the Premier League’s host broadcasters.

With over 86 percent of visitors to the LFC website and 98 percent of users of club social channels coming from mobile devices, there is a need to make club branding much clearer and more legible in increasingly smaller spaces.

The Liver Bird emblem was first worn on the LFC kit for the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal in 1950, has featured in different forms over the years.

It has however remained consistent since 2012 and will continue to do so alongside the 97 flames which will also remain on the back of club kits.

It will also feature in all club digital marketing and communications, across club products, by LFC partners and wider official relationships.

Liverpool FC’s crest will remain as the club’s official emblem and integral part of the club’s brand identity and will continue to be used in non-digital areas, including the iconic Anfield Stadium, AXA Training Centre, AXA Melwood Training Centre and club offices.

The crest was most recently installed only last year with a huge 550-kilogram crest on the expanded Anfield Road Stand.

It sits proudly on the outside of the new stand – close to the Shankly Gates and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand. Due to its measurements and weight, it took three days to carefully install in pieces. Its size is 5×6.9 metres – which, if laid flat on the ground, would cover the entire 18-yard box.

Supporters should see the Liver Bird start being introduced on digital and TV platforms during the build-up to the 2024/25 Premier League season.