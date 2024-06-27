Liverpool Women are reportedly hopeful of landing Canadian teenager Olivia Smith in a club record transfer fee as they seek to build on their fourth-place finish.

It was only last summer that the Reds set their new transfer record, parting within the region of £100,000 to land striker Sophie Roman Haug from Roma.

The transfer proved a success with seven league goals in her debut campaign as Matt Beard’s side defied expectations to finish fourth – an 18-point turnaround from the season prior.

And now the club are looking to build from a position of strength, which has seen them turn to Smith, who can play as both an attacking midfielder and a forward.

The 19-year-old has a release clause reported to be around £210,000 and, according to BBC Sport, Liverpool have made her “their priority summer target” and are “confident” of securing her signature.

With negotiations ongoing for several months, the Reds are positively placed to add the exciting young talent to their squad from Sporting this summer.

An international at just 15!

Smith signed her first deal, a three-year contract, with Sporting in 2023 and was subsequently voted Player of the Year and Young Player of the Season in Liga BPI after a 13-goal campaign.

At just 15 years and 94 days, Smith made her debut for Canada’s senior team and was named in their World Cup squad last year – signs that point to her exciting talent.

In February, Smith took part in the Women’s Gold Cup with Canada and there she scored her first senior goal and earned the award of the best young player.

Possessing plenty of ability to break the game open in the attacking half, Smith appears a clear signing for the present and the future, one that is looking bright for the women’s side.

Melwood became their training home last year, creating a long-needed place to call home, and from next season on they will play their home games at the St Helens Stadium in Merseyside.