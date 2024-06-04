★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
2K9F8NJ Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP - Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK - 26th October 2022
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Liverpool NOT targeting Goncalo Inacio transfer despite ‘monitoring’ claim

Liverpool are not considering a move for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio this summer.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming that the Reds and Man United have both been monitoring the 22-year-old with a view to making a move in the coming window.

However, This Is Anfield understands that Inacio does not feature on Liverpool’s list of potential targets at centre-back.

Instead, the latest links are thought to be an attempt to generate interest in a player who has long been touted as Premier League-bound.

Liverpool have been keeping tabs on a number of potential defensive targets since before last summer in anticipation of reinforcing in that area.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 18, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jarell Quansah‘s emergence ultimately eased the need to do business prior to last season but Joel Matip‘s departure on a free transfer has again opened up a possible vacancy.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho and Lille youngster Leny Yoro are among the names to be most frequently linked in recent weeks.

READ: A to-do-list for Arne Slot: 5 ways to improve Liverpool FC

But it remains to be seen what route new head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes decide to go down in their search for additions at the back.

2 Premier League clubs interested in Liverpool defender

2TC43DH Sepp van den Berg (1. FSV Mainz 05, #3) applaudiert Richtung Kurve 1. Fu?ball Bundesliga, 1. FC K?ln - 1. FSV Mainz 05, K?ln, Rheinenergiestadion am 10.12.2023 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Liverpool have slapped a £20 million price tag on defender Sepp van den Berg following a successful loan stint at Mainz.

Reports in Germany had suggested that an option to buy, worth as little as €5 million (£4.2m), was present in the season-long deal that took the Dutchman to the Bundesliga.

However, This Is Anfield understands those claims are wide of the mark and that the Reds will be able to set their asking price amid strong interest in Van den Berg.

READ: Liverpool defender attacks club for “hindering his future”

Brentford and newly-promoted Southampton are among the clubs thought to be keen on signing the 22-year-old.

But it is understood that Liverpool will wait before making a decision on whether he is moved on, with Slot keen to take a look at his compatriot in pre-season.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024