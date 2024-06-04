Liverpool are not considering a move for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio this summer.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming that the Reds and Man United have both been monitoring the 22-year-old with a view to making a move in the coming window.

However, This Is Anfield understands that Inacio does not feature on Liverpool’s list of potential targets at centre-back.

Instead, the latest links are thought to be an attempt to generate interest in a player who has long been touted as Premier League-bound.

Liverpool have been keeping tabs on a number of potential defensive targets since before last summer in anticipation of reinforcing in that area.

Jarell Quansah‘s emergence ultimately eased the need to do business prior to last season but Joel Matip‘s departure on a free transfer has again opened up a possible vacancy.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho and Lille youngster Leny Yoro are among the names to be most frequently linked in recent weeks.

But it remains to be seen what route new head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes decide to go down in their search for additions at the back.

2 Premier League clubs interested in Liverpool defender

Liverpool have slapped a £20 million price tag on defender Sepp van den Berg following a successful loan stint at Mainz.

Reports in Germany had suggested that an option to buy, worth as little as €5 million (£4.2m), was present in the season-long deal that took the Dutchman to the Bundesliga.

However, This Is Anfield understands those claims are wide of the mark and that the Reds will be able to set their asking price amid strong interest in Van den Berg.

Brentford and newly-promoted Southampton are among the clubs thought to be keen on signing the 22-year-old.

But it is understood that Liverpool will wait before making a decision on whether he is moved on, with Slot keen to take a look at his compatriot in pre-season.