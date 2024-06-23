Tyler Morton is due to report back for pre-season at the start of next month, but his list of potential transfer suitors continues to grow amid interest from the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan, first with Blackburn and most recently with Hull – where he missed just three games for the Tigers.

The young midfielder is an attractive prospect, and that has seen RB Leipzig emerge as a club interested in securing a permanent deal for Morton, as per the Times‘ reliable Paul Joyce.

Joyce adds that Morton has “commanded attention from Leipzig as well as clubs of the calibre of Sevilla, Feyenoord, Eintracht Frankfurt and some in the Premier League.”

Moreover, the Championship is littered with teams eager to sign him on loan, though how his career progresses from here will be in the hands of Liverpool and Morton himself.

Leipzig are said to see the midfielder as “someone who could flourish in an environment that is renowned for polishing talent” – and we know the two clubs have a strong existing relationship.

Liverpool’s valuation for the 21-year-old is not known, but they will not let him go on the cheap, and you expect him to be in the region, if not more, of Sepp van den Berg‘s price tag of £20 million.

Morton grew in stature and confidence during his time with Hull and will be eager to make an impression on Arne Slot in pre-season, with a decision then expected to be made over his future.

He is evidently not short on options as he considers his next step, but whether the Reds would be eager to see a homegrown talent leave permanently this summer remains to be seen.