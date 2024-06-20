★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

UP TO 40% OFF

LFC END OF SEASON SALE

SHOP NOW
2WG0N6P Deutschland. 31st Jan, 2024. Torwarttrainer beim Bundesligisten Borussia Monchengladbach Credit: dpa/Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool’s new goalkeeper coach already had Jurgen Klopp “interested”

Liverpool have confirmed their new goalkeeper coach is Fabian Otte, and he is someone Jurgen Klopp had previously been “interested” in.

With goalkeeping coach John Achterberg departing to join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia, and his assistant Jack Robinson also leaving, the Reds needed someone to fill the void left.

The man Liverpool have turned to is 33-year-old Otte, a German who will join after the Copa America, where he is working with the USA national team.

Otte is a figure who has raised eyebrows already in his young career, and former manager Klopp took note of his compatriot back in 2021.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, goalkeeper Adrián San Miguel del Castillo, goalkeeper Alisson Becker, goalkeeping coach John Achterberg and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher celebrate with the Premier League trophy as the Reds are crowned Champions after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Otte spent the 2020/21 season as a coach at Burnley before leaving for Borussia Monchengladbach.

He told Sky Sports of how before Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Turf Moor that season, “Jurgen started smiling at” him.

Otte continued: “Obviously, Jurgen Klopp is a big name, I have heard about him, read about him and watched him on television for many years. I just waved back.

“When I got back to the changing room, the kitman said, ‘Jurgen Klopp was just asking about you. He said he read this piece about you and was interested’.

“Afterwards, I spoke to him for quite a while and he was such a cool person. It was a very interesting experience.

“This is the Liverpool manager. He could have a thousand better things to do than read about me but he knew so many details.”

It is a story that divulges how personable Klopp is, but it also tells us that Otte has been on the club’s radar for a while.

In Slot’s first LFC TV interview, he said: “If you bring in Fabian, who I didn’t know before, you have conversations, meetings with him – together with Richard (Hughes, sporting director) – to bring the best possible person in we could find.

“And I think in the situation of Fabian we managed to do that.

“He’s regarded as one of the most interesting goalkeeper coaches there is at the moment and in the meetings we had I felt this as well.”

With over nine years of coaching experience already under his belt, he will work with the experienced Brazil legend, Claudio Taffarel, to keep Alisson at the top level and develop the Reds’ younger goalkeepers.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024