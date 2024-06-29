One of Jurgen Klopp‘s academy debutants has found a new club after his release from Liverpool this summer, with Melkamu Frauendorf returning to Germany for a side in the second tier.

The 20-year-old joined from Hoffenheim in 2020 and played predominantly for the academy, with the exception of two games for the first team, which included a start against Derby in the Carabao Cup.

Frauendorf’s final season was blighted by injury and he was subsequently released this summer, making him free to find a new club to continue his career.

And the midfielder wasted no time in doing so, signing for 2.Bundesliga side Hannover 96. He will initially form part of their under-23s setup, though the door will be open for him to step up.

Marcus Mann, Hannover’s sporting director, explained: “With the U23s’ promotion to the 3rd division, we were able to show him a way to find his way into men’s football in Germany and prove himself at a good level.

“If he succeeds, the door is open for him, as it is for everyone, to slide into the top.”

The 20-year-old is a German youth international, has plenty of pace and displayed a relentless work ethic throughout his time with Liverpool’s academy.

After sealing his free transfer, Frauendorf displayed the mentality 96 will be delighted to have in their ranks, saying: “I am very happy about the chance to be back in Germany and to have the opportunity to play in the 3rd division at Hannover 96.

“The prospects that 96 can offer a young player with first-class conditions in the academy and of course due to the constellation with the U23s in the 3rd division are very exceptional compared to the other clubs in Germany.”

Frauendorf was one of eight academy graduates to be released by Liverpool this summer, a list that also included Adam Lewis, 24 and Mateusz Musialowski, 20.

All the best, Melkamu!