Supporters have been gushing over Mo Salah‘s fantastic ‘trivela’ pass for Egypt on the same night Lewis Koumas made his international debut for Wales.

Salah was back in international action on Thursday, as his Egypt team beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier.

Liverpool’s winger started the match and helped the Pharaohs race into a 2-0 lead inside just seven minutes, the first of which was set up by Salah.

With his newly-shaven head on full show, the Liverpool man lofted the ball into the box where Trezeguet scored with an extraordinarily powerful header.

The former-Aston Villa player also scored the second, a brilliant finish across the goalkeeper with his left foot.

Before that, though, Salah almost got an incredible assist when he played a brilliant ball with the outside of his left foot, known as a trivela.

His pass curled into the path of Emam Ashour but the Al Ahly midfielder couldn’t finish the chance. Nevertheless, Salah has been given the praise deserving of the ball played.

Despite Lassina Traore’s second-half strike, Egypt went on to win 2-1 and go four points clear at the top of their World Cup qualifying group, having played just three games.

A debut for Lewis Koumas

After being praised by manager Rob Page and visited by Liverpool legend Ian Rush, Koumas was given his first international cap in a 0-0 draw against Gibraltar.

While it was a disappointing night for Wales, given the opposition had lost their last 13 games by an aggregate score of 50-0, Koumas won’t forget the evening.

Lewis, son of the former Wales international, Jason Koumas, came on in the 73rd minute for his senior international debut.

It could have been even better for the 18-year-old, though. Shortly after coming on, he showed quick feet to find space in the penalty area and shoot across the goalkeeper.

Unfortunately, the angle was too tight and the ‘keeper palmed the shot wide, but it was a moment of quality that was too often lacking for Wales on the night.

Earlier this week, Koumas met Liverpool’s record goalscorer, Rush, who teased the youngster by saying: “I’m not coming all this way over and he’s not gonna score!”

He may not have scored, but there should be plenty more opportunities for Koumas if he continues on the same trajectory that saw him go from Wales U19s to the senior team in less than a year.