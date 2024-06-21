Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has caught the eye with his performances for Spain at Euro 2024, with claims Liverpool are interested in a bargain deal.

Williams has started both of Spain’s games in Group B so far at this summer’s Euros, and it was his delivery from the left that forced the winner against Italy on Thursday.

Per FotMob, the 21-year-old attempted 10 dribbles, by far the most of any player, as well as creating the most chances (four) and taking the most touches in the opposition’s box (eight).

One ball in from the left flank was bundled in by Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori – a player on Liverpool’s radar – following a deflection as Spain won 1-0.

It was a performance that has seen many take notice of Williams’ quality and potential, which was seemingly already appreciated by those on Merseyside.

According to The Athletic‘s Spanish reporter Pol Ballus, the Athletic Club forward has been “discussed” as a potential target for Liverpool “if a winger is needed for Arne Slot‘s new project.”

More importantly, it is detailed that Williams will be available for a fee of £47 million due to a release clause in his contract.

Williams, the brother and team-mate of former Liverpool target Inaki Williams, scored eight goals and laid on 19 assists in 37 games for the Bilbao club last season.

He did so almost exclusively from the left wing – where his 10 most recent caps for Spain have also come – but the majority of his career has, in fact, been spent on the right.

That could certainly make him an attractive option for Slot and Reds sporting director Richard Hughes, who are expected to be in the market for a wide player this summer.

While the focus is currently on establishing backup to, or competition for, Mohamed Salah on the right, a vacancy could also open up on the left.

Replacing Diaz?

Barcelona have been credited with an interest in Williams, but appear to be focusing more of their attentions on Luis Diaz, though claims of a meeting with representatives in the United States has been downplayed.

If Diaz were to leave Anfield, as many expect could be the case if the right offer is made, a spot on the left could present itself for Williams.

Slot may still have other plans for that role, of course, with Cody Gakpo likely to be considered for a switch back to his natural position.

But the priority remains on the right flank either way, and given his experience in that role, there is a chance that those discussions over Williams develop into more.