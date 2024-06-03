For the first time since 2016, a new manager will get the opportunity to put his stamp on the Liverpool squad in a summer transfer window, but where do the priorities lie?

Jurgen Klopp has called time on his incredible Anfield career, having delivered on all his early promises and then some to etch his name into club folklore.

It didn’t end quite how we pictured it only a couple of months ago, but the frailties that were exposed towards the end of the campaign have opened up potential areas for improvement across the pitch.

As we embark on a new era, there will undoubtedly be no shortage of names linked to Anfield in the coming weeks and months as we prepare for what will hopefully be another assault on the league title and European Cup.

Let’s take a look at the key areas Arne Slot may look to replenish during his first summer on Merseyside, in reverse order!

5. Goalkeeper

A lot will depend on whether the time finally comes for Caoimhin Kelleher to move on in search of permanent first-team football, but we’re not allowing ourselves to even entertain the Alisson rumours!

The Irishman has been an excellent deputy to the best stopper on the planet and has stepped up in big moments when required, the Reds can count themselves lucky to have one of the best No. 2s in the business.

Should he depart, there could be an opening in the goalkeeping department, but it may also give some of the younger prospects the chance to show Slot what they are capable of.

Finding an able and willing second in command often proves tricky due to limited opportunities, but Kelleher’s 47 Liverpool appearances should theoretically encourage any potential newcomer.

4. Left-back

With Andy Robertson now on the wrong side of 30 and Kostas Tsimikas having started just 17 times in 2023/24, the new manager may feel there is room to do something at left-back.

Owen Beck may disagree, however, as he returns off the back of an impressive spell on loan at Dundee in which a cameo appearance for the Reds in January’s 4-0 victory over Bournemouth was sandwiched.

Joe Gomez also spent plenty of time in that position throughout last season, but Slot is said to prefer versatile full-backs and he may look to bring in a specialist to freshen things up.

As something of a full-back-related side note, the Dutchman may also want to take a look at the right-back position and some competition for Conor Bradley should he become the manager to finally push Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield.

3. Right winger

There is room for manoeuvre as far as the specifics of the position are concerned, but there is a strong case to be made for Liverpool to reinforce in the forward positions this summer.

Mohamed Salah‘s contract situation remains unresolved, but irrespective of his immediate future, the Reds haven’t made a senior attacking signing since Cody Gakpo‘s arrival 18 months ago.

Questions were asked about the form and fitness of all five first-team forwards towards the end of the campaign, and links to moves away would come as no great surprise in certain circumstances.

The new era offers the opportunity for a refresh, and Slot may feel the front three is a good place to put a stamp on his new side.

2. Centre-back

Liverpool should have been in the market for a centre-back a year ago, and the events that have unfolded since then have only accentuated that fact.

Joel Matip‘s departure, Virgil van Dijk‘s age, and fitness issues across the back line all point towards the need for one more this summer.

Jarell Quansah has unquestionably saved the club some serious cash with his hugely impressive breakthrough season, but one of Slot’s biggest jobs will be to rectify the defensive shortcomings of recent months.

The Reds kept just two clean sheets in their last 17 outings of the campaign, and while that largely stems from a wider issue of the team struggling to defend as a unit, a newcomer in the middle with a positive injury record certainly wouldn’t do any harm.

1. Defensive midfield

As was the case at No. 2, the conversation around the need for reinforcement at the base of midfield feels as loud as it was 12 months ago.

Wataru Endo‘s arrival raised eyebrows back in August, with his age and price tag offering little encouragement given that the squad were without a recognised No. 6.

He took to the task admirably throughout 2023/24, but the reality is that Alexis Mac Allister spent far too much time protecting the back four and it is abundantly clear that his strengths lie further up the pitch.

Whether we see attention return to some of the targets we were linked with last summer remains to be seen, but a top-drawer holding midfielder feels the easiest place to upgrade the starting XI and further squad.