Taylor Swift Eras Tour: How Anfield looks as fever hits Liverpool

Anfield is undergoing a transformation as Liverpool prepares for Taylor Swift’s three sold-out shows.

An estimated 150,000 Swift fans, known as Swifties, are flocking to Liverpool as the world-famous pop star prepares for her three nights playing at Anfield.

It was seen as a major coup for the city and club to have her pick Merseyside as a venue on her Eras Tour, which has taken her around the world.

The only other locations she is playing in the UK are London, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

With the shows taking place on June 13, 14 and 15, throngs of fans are already outside the football stadium and queuing hours to buy merchandise ahead of the concerts.

In fact, the first of her Liverpool dates will be the 100th gig of the Eras Tour, prompting excitement at the potential of a special guest or event to mark the moment.

Even those who aren’t going to be in attendance at one of the sold-out shows are having a good time.

Liverpool City Council have created the Taylor Town Trail which includes 11 art installations themed around her different ‘eras’. These relate to the different albums she has released over her career so far.

• Follow the Taylor Town Trail map here

As filmed by Mr Drone UK, Anfield will look completely different on the nights of the shows, with the stage, lighting and sound all well on the way to being set up for Swift’s arrival.

For locals and those travelling to Anfield, there will be significant road closures.

From 12pm (BST) to 12am on June 13,14 and 15, Walton Breck Road which runs behind the Kop will be closed. Anfield Road also remains shut due to the Anfield Road End expansion.

Among those expected to be in attendance is Jurgen Klopp.

The German’s wife, Ulla, bought tickets to see one of the shows, he revealed during a staff Q&A in his final week at the club, also disclosing he then started singing ‘Shake It Off’ to her, as per the Athletic.

It remains to be seen which show Klopp will attend but, if he wants to see Germany kickoff Euro 2024, it will not be the June 14 show.