Liverpool’s representatives at Euro 2024 have dropped from 10 to seven after the group stages, but who has progressed to the last 16 and who will they face next?

There is still plenty of interest from a Liverpool perspective as we head into the first knockout round in Germany after just three Reds were eliminated.

Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Vitezslav Jaros have all started their holidays following their respective exits, which will see them join the squad prior to the trip to the US.

As for seven of their team-mates, their focus remains on striving for success in Germany with the knockout stages to get underway over the weekend.

Who will progress to the quarter-finals and will any fall short?

Trent Alexander-Arnold & Joe Gomez

Last 16: England vs. Slovakia

When: Sunday, June 30 – 5pm

How to watch (UK): BBC One

The Three Lions finished top of their group and find themselves on the kinder side of the draw, avoiding potential future matches against Spain, Germany, Portugal or France before the final.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been made to be the scapegoat after Gareth Southgate played him in midfield, while Joe Gomez has yet to see any action.

Ibrahima Konate

Last 16: France vs. Belgium

When: Monday, July 1 – 5pm

How to watch (UK): BBC One

A second-place finish results in a meeting with Belgium for France, though it remains to be seen if Ibrahima Konate will get his first appearance in the competition in this round.

Diogo Jota

Last 16: Portugal vs. Slovenia

When: Monday, July 1 – 8pm

How to watch (UK): ITV1

Another Red who has hardly featured and an outing off the bench feels more likely for Diogo Jota as Portugal meet Slovenia as a result of finishing top of Group F.

Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo & Ryan Gravenberch

Last 16: Netherlands vs. Romania

When: Tuesday, July 2 – 5pm

How to watch (UK): BBC One

Playing the penultimate game of the last 16 is the Netherlands, who qualified as the best third-placed side and yet meet Romania on the same side of the draw as England.

Virgil van Dijk has played every minute of the tournament so far but Cody Gakpo has been the most impressive with two goals, while Ryan Gravenberch awaits a first appearance.