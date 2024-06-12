In many ways, it was a season that perfectly encapsulated Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s career so far, but could a new manager finally see his role change for good?

Liverpool’s new vice-captain took another step towards an almost inevitable inheritance of the armband at the club in 2023/24, so long as he resists any potential temptation from Real Madrid.

The right-back – yes, we’re still calling him that – already carried an immense burden prior to his promotion within the leadership group, acting as an academy poster boy, local hero and heir to Steven Gerrard‘s throne throughout his younger years.

Now, the former skipper would kill for Alexander-Arnold’s medal collection at the age of just 25, but the biggest chapter in his Anfield story could yet be penned and the most significant questions may soon be answered by the new boss.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 2023/24 Started: 29 (All competitions)

On as a substitute: 8

Unused sub: 1

Goals: 3

Assists: 9

Overall Season Rating: 7

A rocky road

As was a common theme throughout much of the squad, Alexander-Arnold’s campaign was a somewhat more bumpier ride than he would have hoped, due to fitness complications.

A hamstring injury stopped him in his tracks back in September following what had been another promising start, but he soon regained his status as one of the most vital cogs in the Jurgen Klopp machine in his inverted full-back role.

Subsequent knee ligament problems began shortly after the turn of the year before reoccurring the following month, and keeping him out of a significant chunk of the run-in.

During that time, a certain Conor Bradley made it his mission to emphatically announce himself on the senior stage.

His showings at right-back prompted conversations about a future move into midfield for Trent, later compounded by the news that we would be getting a new manage in the summer – but more on that later.

While it is true that we will likely never fully know where Klopp wanted Alexander-Arnold to be at each given moment on the pitch, it is fair to say there were occasional defensive lapses during the first half of the campaign.

These added fuel to the fire as far as those conversations around moving to midfield were concerned.

Incomparable influence

Where there were shortcomings and sporadic bouts of criticism, there were periods of utter brilliance in equal measure.

The 25-year-old continued to prove that only Kevin De Bruyne can realistically be considered to be on the same planet as far as creativity goes in the Premier League.

While he didn’t quite hit the stratospheric assist numbers he has reached in previous years, he simply mesmerised us with his vision and passing at various points throughout the season.

Alongside that, he reminded us of his capabilities as a match winner and goalscorer by stepping up in the vital moments in which you need to be able to count on your very best.

He single-handedly rescued three points within the space of eight days with breathtaking late strikes against Man City and Fulham, without which our title bid would likely have never truly caught fire post-Christmas.

There were several equally-sublime instances in which he set up his teammates, a mixture of delightful clipped balls, trademark set-pieces and world class long-range switches.

Could it finally be time for the midfield move?

Before Arne Slot had even set foot on Merseyside, many fans had already drawn their own conclusions about what still lies in store for the Reds’ No. 66 as far as his position on the pitch is concerned.

Many believe he has always been destined to eventually step into midfield and follow in the footsteps of his former idol, others feel the arrival of a new manager may be the catalyst for that.

The Dutchman appears to favour a 4-2-3-1 formation and being able to share the defensive burden with someone like Alexis Mac Allister as part of a two could well be the perfect tonic to unleash more of his potential.

The flip side of that coin is that he has shown us on countless occasions in the past that he is more than capable of being the main character at right-back, his 79 career assists reflect that.

Whichever way you land on it, it is clear that the vice-skipper will be a vital part of our hopes of success in this new era of the football club.

This is why securing his long-term future is essential, ensuring that his contract situation is not something we allow to unfold into a bigger story than it needs to be.

On his day he remains one of the best and most unique footballers on the planet. You can guarantee Slot is relishing the prospect of working with him regardless of what he has got planned with him tactically.

Get that contract in front of him, please, Reds.

Best moment: The brilliant late winner in front of the Kop at home to Fulham.

Worst moment: A tough return from injury up against Gabriel Martinelli in an ultimately costly defeat at the Emirates back in February.

Role next season: Whether it is at right-back, in midfield or in the hybrid role, one thing you can be sure of is that he’ll continue to be one of the most important men on the pitch.