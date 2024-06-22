Though there are yet to be reports of interest in Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas, one of the Merseyside press has “heard” indications he could depart.

Tsimikas has already spent four seasons at Anfield, and after only featuring seven times in his debut campaign, has made 79 appearances over the last three.

The Greek has proved a useful backup to Andy Robertson at left-back, but has never truly threatened his place as first-choice starter.

With a change in the dugout and plenty at boardroom level, this summer presents an opportunity for a number of players to seek moves elsewhere.

According to the Mail‘s Liverpool reporter Lewis Steele, that is likely to include Tsimikas.

"The marquee signing of the summer…" ?@LewisSteele_ on where #LFC will prioritise their spending in the transfer market ? Ins, Outs & Priorities | Transfer Insight Available now on Redmen Plus ? pic.twitter.com/IvXixStGKC — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) June 20, 2024

“One to watch is probably left-back with Kostas Tsimikas, his future,” Steele told The Redmen TV’s ‘Transfer Insight’ show.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he left this summer, just based on certain things I’ve heard.

“Also just the fact he couldn’t really get a game in the second half of last season, even when Andy Robertson was injured.”

It is perhaps no major revelation that Tsimikas could be considering his future, but since his arrival from Olympiakos there has been no hint of unrest in his role as second choice.

There is little threat to his place with the Greece national team, and he has won three trophies during his time at Liverpool, scoring the winning penalty in the 2022 FA Cup final and assisting Virgil van Dijk‘s winner in the 2024 Carabao Cup final.

But with Jurgen Klopp departing and Arne Slot arriving, it serves as a useful juncture for players and staff to opt for pastures new.

Tsimikas signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool less than a year ago, tying him to the club until 2027, but that came before Klopp had even tendered his resignation.

The manager’s sudden departure could feasibly have prompted a change of plans for many, which could be what Steele has “heard” regarding the No. 21.

It remains to be seen which clubs will be interested in Tsimikas, or if bids are made, but it would now be no surprise if he were to leave.