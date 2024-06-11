Mohamed Salah netted a throwback goal for Egypt as they salvaged a 1-1 draw with Guinea-Bissau, to preserve an unbeaten start to their World Cup qualifiers.

Salah has attracted headlines during post-season after appearing to undergo hair transplant treatment – and on Monday’s evidence, it may have helped restore his powers.

After a difficult end to the campaign with Liverpool, the 31-year-old joined up with the Egypt national team for two World Cup qualifiers.

He laid on an assist in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso, and four days later found the back of the net to secure a 1-1 draw with Guinea-Bissau.

WHAT A GOAL FROM MOHAMED SALAH! ??? pic.twitter.com/vpNTJKGisv — Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 10, 2024

With Egypt trailing 1-0 heading into the final 20 minutes, Salah picked up the ball on the right, drifted past two challenges as he cut onto his left foot, and fired through the bodies and into the top corner.

The strike was pure, with little back lift, and the move was reminiscent of some of his best goals in a Liverpool shirt.

Appreciation tweet for this Mo Salah's goal, today ?? pic.twitter.com/GpExJCKgxP — Salah Mohamed (@Salah_Mo_Salah) June 10, 2024

Salah could even have clinched the win for Egypt with a chance late on, but was unable to hit the target as the two sides settled for a 1-1 result.

It at least meant that Egypt remain unbeaten in Group A of CAF qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

They have won three and drawn one of their four games so far, scoring 11 goals and conceding only two, already sitting four points clear of Guinea-Bissau in second.

Salah is now tied with Egypt team-mate Trezeguet with the most goals in CAF qualifying so far, both having netted five times.

salah on his instagram story ?????? pic.twitter.com/HZYqYMcd4I — dee (@lfcsalahh) June 10, 2024

Though Egypt were the away side, Liverpool’s No. 11 took to Instagram after the game to show the priceless reception he was given by local fans.

National team duty is now over for Salah, who can now take in a deserved break before returning to Merseyside as part of the initial group for day one of pre-season.

It will be the first under new head coach Arne Slot, with Liverpool expected to meet at the AXA Training Centre in the first week of July.