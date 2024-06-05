What are Liverpool FC’s pre-season fixtures?

The upcoming pre-season is a significant one for the club as new head coach Arne Slot oversees the team for the first time. Here’s everything we know about the summer so far.

For the first time since 2015, Liverpool have a different man leading their preparations for the upcoming season, with Slot taking on the responsibilities after joining from Feyenoord.

There will be new game plans to learn under a different set of staff, but the team will not be together for long before the new campaign gets underway.

Slot wants those not involved in internationals to start pre-season in the first week of July, a few weeks before the first confirmed summer friendly.

Friendlies locked in

Liverpool have three friendlies locked in as part of a tour of the United States, their first visit to the region since 2019 – they are due to depart on or around July 23.

They will face two teams from the Premier League and one from La Liga:

Real Betis (July 26) – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

– Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Arsenal (July 31) – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

– Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Man United (August 3) – Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

These three fixtures have been confirmed, but there is still potential for more, which could include local games prior to the trip across the Atlantic.

Will everyone be involved?

There is the potential for a lot of the squad to report late for pre-season due to their involvement in Copa America and the Euros.

All will depend on when they respectively bow out of the tournament.

Each player is expected to get at least three weeks off, but, for example, an exit from the group stages at the Euros would see a player report to Liverpool in the week commencing July 15.

This will affect the likes of Alisson, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota.

When does the new season start?

The new season will get underway on the weekend of August 16/17/18, just over a month after the conclusion of the Euros.

The fixture list for 2024/25 will be released on June 18.