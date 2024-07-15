★ PREMIUM
15 photos as Liverpool FC’s new coach arrives and squad greet US fans

For the first time since 2019, Liverpool are in the United States for a pre-season tour, and they were given a warm reception on their return from their first day of training.

The Reds face Real Betis on Friday (local time) in what is Arne Slot‘s first game in front of fans as the new Liverpool boss.

An initial 28-man squad landed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and after stretching their legs with a walk around town, the intensity was ramped up on their first full day.

Liverpool attract a crowd wherever they go, and it was no different outside their hotel on Wednesday – and several players were more than happy to take photos and sign autographs.

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai greets supporters as he returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott poses for a selfie with a supporter as he returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Conor Bradley returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Slot also took time out to see supporters, it is his first experience of Liverpool’s global fanbase – and there is a lot more to come over the next two weeks.

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot poses for selfies with supporters on his arrival at the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot signs autographs for supporters on his arrival at the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool coach Ruben Peeter returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

New assistant coach John Heitinga was also spotted. He was officially announced last week and has wasted no time linking up with the squad ahead of a season that is just over three weeks away.

We’re liking the long socks, John!

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot (L) and assistant coach John Heitinga return to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot (L) and assistant coach John Heitinga return to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After training in the US heat and humidity, players were no doubt eager to get inside their hotel and enjoy some air conditioning.

Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher were seen disembarking the bus, as well as Ben Doak who is sporting more tattoos on his arm these days.

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Andy Robertson arrives at the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Ben Doak arrives at the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg returns to the team hotel after the team's second training session of the day on day one of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Elsewhere, Sami Hyypia was involved in an LFC Foundation event on Tuesday, which was a football clinic for local children. He is one of six Liverpool Legends on the pre-season tour.

PITTSBURGH - Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Former Liverpool player Sami Hyypiä during an LFC Foundation event at the Highmark Stadium during the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool are stationed at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for training while in Pittsburgh, which is home to NFL team the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as college football team the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The site benefits from four outdoor pitches as well as indoor training areas and medical facilities and is the ideal environment to train and prepare for the upcoming friendly.

