For the first time since 2019, Liverpool are in the United States for a pre-season tour, and they were given a warm reception on their return from their first day of training.

The Reds face Real Betis on Friday (local time) in what is Arne Slot‘s first game in front of fans as the new Liverpool boss.

An initial 28-man squad landed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and after stretching their legs with a walk around town, the intensity was ramped up on their first full day.

Liverpool attract a crowd wherever they go, and it was no different outside their hotel on Wednesday – and several players were more than happy to take photos and sign autographs.

Slot also took time out to see supporters, it is his first experience of Liverpool’s global fanbase – and there is a lot more to come over the next two weeks.

New assistant coach John Heitinga was also spotted. He was officially announced last week and has wasted no time linking up with the squad ahead of a season that is just over three weeks away.

We’re liking the long socks, John!

After training in the US heat and humidity, players were no doubt eager to get inside their hotel and enjoy some air conditioning.

Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher were seen disembarking the bus, as well as Ben Doak who is sporting more tattoos on his arm these days.

Elsewhere, Sami Hyypia was involved in an LFC Foundation event on Tuesday, which was a football clinic for local children. He is one of six Liverpool Legends on the pre-season tour.

Liverpool are stationed at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for training while in Pittsburgh, which is home to NFL team the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as college football team the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The site benefits from four outdoor pitches as well as indoor training areas and medical facilities and is the ideal environment to train and prepare for the upcoming friendly.