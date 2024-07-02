If we told you Pepe Reina was still an active player, would you be surprised? Well, he and Alberto Moreno are on the cusp of identical summer transfers.

Reina is now 41 and has been away from Anfield for a decade, while Moreno is 32 and departed Liverpool five years ago, in 2019.

They were like passing ships at the club as Reina left the summer Moreno signed, in 2014, though they have been teammates in Spain since 2022.

The defender signed for Villarreal and has been there since his Liverpool exit and Reina later joined him in 2022, but they are now both free agents after being released.

That is not to last long, though, with Serie A’s Como 1907 lining up deals for the duo after their promotion to the top flight.

As per Marca, Fabrizio Romano and TuttomercatoWeb, they will sign a one-year deal to help add experience to the team.

The newly-promoted side have Thierry Henry among their investors, Dennis Wise is the club president and Cesc Fabregas is currently working as the assistant manager to Osian Roberts.

Como are back in Serie A for the first time in 21 years following their promotion last season and they have been head-hunting big some names, including Raphael Varane and Andrea Belotti.

Reina is to arrive as a backup goalkeeper, with Como to sign Pau Lopez from Marseille – but it is a testament to his professionalism and dedication that he is still going at the age of 41.

Liverpool’s former shot-stopper played 12 games last season for Villarreal, predominantly in cup competitions, a significant drop from the 32 appearances in 2022/23.

Moreno, conversely, had 33 outings last season after 28 the year prior on return from his second ACL injury – this will be his first time playing for an Italian club.

He’s not picked a bad location to be based in!