Liverpool have a number of former players on the free agent list this summer, including the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer and Rafa Benitez’s old No. 1.

July 1 brought the end of contracts for many players across Europe and beyond, including Thiago, Joel Matip and Adrian at Liverpool.

While Matip’s future is up in the air and both Thiago and Adrian have already moved on to new ventures, there are a host of ex-Reds who are on the hunt for a new club.

In fact, there are at least 20 former Liverpool players who are now available on a free transfer.

Alberto Moreno – 32, LB

Moreno returned to Spain with Villarreal in 2019 but, after five seasons and a number of injuries, he was released at the end of the campaign.

He won’t be a free agent for long, with a transfer lined up to Como 1907 – the newly promoted Serie A side backed by the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry and Dennis Wise.

Pepe Reina – 41, GK

Reina is another to have left Villarreal this summer, and though he will turn 42 in August, the veteran goalkeeper is still planning on continuing his playing career.

Loris Karius – 31, GK

A surprise switch to Newcastle was extended for a second season in 2023/24, but Karius’ stay in the north-east was brought to a close this summer.

Lazar Markovic – 30, RW

Markovic never reached the heights projected for him when he made the £20 million move to Liverpool in 2014 – and now he’s on the lookout for a new club after his release by Turkish side Gaziantep.

Mario Balotelli – 33, ST

Balotelli’s second spell with Adana Demirspor ended in typical fashion: sent off in a relegation clash with Markovic’s Gaziantep as his side went on to lose 6-1.

Though Demirspor eventually stayed up, they are yet to trigger their option to retain Balotelli for another season – and per UOL, he is now in talks to join Corinthians in Brazil.

Victor Moses – 33, RW

Ex-Liverpool loanee Moses’ four seasons at Spartak Moscow have come to an end, with the Nigeria winger writing on Instagram that he had “loved every minute.”

Jordon Ibe – 28, RW

Ibe has struggled to find his feet since leaving Liverpool, openly battling with his mental health, and after a brief revival at non-league Ebbsfleet United, he has left having only played six minutes.

Ben Woodburn – 24, AM

The club’s youngest-ever goalscorer is now without a club, having left Championship side Preston after 64 appearances in two seasons.

Andre Wisdom – 31, CB

Another former Reds prodigy who returned to non-league football, Wisdom is now subject of interest from League Two sides Chesterfield and Salford City – though he also has an offer to stay at Warrington Town.

Martin Kelly – 34, RB

Having only played 20 times in the past four seasons with Crystal Palace, West Brom and Wigan – nine of which were at U21s level – Kelly is now available again as a free agent.

Sheyi Ojo – 27, RW

Talented winger Ojo made a bold step in joining Belgian side K.V. Kortrijk on loan from sister club Cardiff last season, but though he impressed in his 32 games, he was then released by the Welsh side.

Rafa Camacho – 24, RW

Still only 24, Camacho’s difficult spell at Sporting CP has come to a close this summer, after repeated attempts from the club to negotiate an early termination.

The likes of Norwich, Stoke, Watford and Hull have been credited with an interest in the winger previously.

Tiago Ilori – 31, CB

Ilori signed a six-month deal with Portuguese second-tier side Belenenses in December, but after eight appearances and relegation to Liga 3, the centre-back has been cut from their wage bill.

Who else is a free agent?

That’s not all, with a number of other former Liverpool players either released this summer or having already been available for a lengthy period.

Among those is Bobby Duncan, who initially joined Spanish side Real Balompedica Linense until 2025, but, now 23, is undergoing his own pre-season ahead of a likely return to football in England.

Other academy graduates Tom Brewitt, 27, and Ovie Ejaria, 26, are without clubs, as is veteran defender Lee Peltier, 37, who came through the youth ranks at Liverpool but has enjoyed a career in the Football League.

David N’Gog, 35, last played for Greek amateur side Panionios, while Adam Bogdan, 36, spent three seasons with Ferencvaros in Hungary but has been unattached since 2023.

Kevin Stewart, 30, appears to be set on a new career path after leaving Blackpool last year.