Arne Slot met with Liverpool academy director Alex Inglethorpe as they oversaw the latest pre-season training session, with 20 outfielders spotted at the AXA.

The Reds were back in training on Tuesday with Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson and Vitezslav Jaros all reporting back after the Euros.

Only Szoboszlai and Jaros were put through the initial fitness tests on the outdoor pitches of the AXA Training Centre, however, with Robertson’s work on day one restricted to the gym.

It appears as though Kaide Gordon also remained indoors, while there was no sign of Jayden Danns and Bobby Clark when the session began.

Clark’s campaign ended prematurely due to injury and the midfielder seems to still be in recovery as pre-season ramps up.

There were 20 outfield players spotted in running drills and small-sided games, the most senior of those being Mohamed Salah.

Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah, Kostas Tsimikas, Nat Phillips, Conor Bradley, Fabio Carvalho and Stefan Bajcetic were among the others involved.

With academy director Inglethorpe watching on, there remained a strong youth presence in the squad, with the ongoing inclusion of winger Harvey Blair and midfielder Luca Stephenson particularly noteworthy.

"I want to run with him" ????? pic.twitter.com/ikytc4XAQh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 16, 2024

Neither can be considered regulars around the first team, but they have been retained in the second week of pre-season having seemingly caught the eye.

The likes of Calum Scanlon and Dominic Corness were not spotted with the group, suggesting that were instead training with the U21s.

Goalkeeping coaches Fabian Otte and Mark Morris continue to work with a limited group in the absence of Alisson and, as of yet in general training, Jaros.

Marcelo Pitaluga, Fabian Mrozek and Kornel Misciur were involved as the Reds engaged in small-sided games during a lively session.

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Pitaluga, Mrozek, Misciur, Jaros*

Defenders: Quansah, Van den Berg, Phillips, Robertson**, Bradley, Tsimikas, Beck, Chambers

Midfielders: Elliott, Jones, Szoboszlai*, Endo, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni, Stephenson

Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Doak, Koumas, Blair, Gordon**

* Tested separate to the main group

** Only spotted in the gym