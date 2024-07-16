Nearing three years since his first and only appearance for Liverpool’s first team, 20-year-old winger Harvey Blair is being given an extended chance in pre-season.

Liverpool are a week-and-a-half into their first pre-season under Arne Slot, and have now seen Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson return to the fold.

They will be joined at a later date by the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

For now, though, Slot is running the rule over a number of youngsters as he maintains a lively tempo to his first sessions as head coach.

One of those is academy winger Blair, who remains involved with the first team while others appear to have rejoined the youth ranks for pre-season.

The likes of Tom Hill, James Norris and even Jayden Danns have not been involved in every session after their initial call-up, but Blair has stayed with the squad.

It comes with Slot missing all but one of his senior forwards, of course, but it suggests that the Dutchman and his staff have seen enough to decide to keep the winger around.

Blair was among those spotted at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday morning as Szoboszlai, Robertson and Vitezslav Jaros rejoined their team-mates.

With Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz all expected to miss out on the tour of the United States – and Jota facing a late return following his time at Euro 2024 with Portugal – the likelhood is that Blair is among those who travel.

This comes almost three years on from his surprise debut for the first team, when Jurgen Klopp started him in the Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Preston in October 2021.

Then only 18, Blair started on the right wing with Takumi Minamino on the left and Divock Origi up front, before being replaced by Conor Bradley in the second half.

He is yet to add to his tally of senior appearances, and a number of unfortunate injuries have seen his opportunities limited at academy level.

Last summer, as he split his time training with the first team and the U21s, he attracted loan interest from clubs in both England and Scotland.

But a meniscus tear, which required surgery, ruled out a move, while in January, amid further interest from Denmark and Belgium, ongoing fitness concerns saw him stay on Merseyside.

Blair is likely to have suitors again this summer, but there is of course a chance that his powerful, pacy brand of attacking football sees him earn a surprise place under Slot.