Liverpool legend Alan Hansen has been spotted out on the golf course as he continues his recovery from a serious illness.

There was an outpouring of well-wishing for Hansen when he was taken to hospital and revealed as being “seriously ill” on June 9.

Thankfully, after two weeks in hospital, he was released and is now recovering well from his illness.

Upon returning home, a message from his family said: “Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.

“We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery.

“Thank you.”

Now, three weeks later, Hansen is back out enjoying his second-favourite sport, golf, at his local club on Merseyside, Hillside.

According to an onlooker, quoted by the Mirror, Hansen was “full of smiles, looked great and was enjoying himself.”

It comes as positive news to know he is well enough to get back out there, and for people who know him, it will come as no surprise to learn he was keen to get back on the fairways.

Born in Sauchie, a town just east of Stirling in Scotland, Hansen grew up a well-rounded sportsperson who represented his country at squash, volleyball and golf.

It was the latter that nearly took him away from a career in football, as he considered turning professional after reaching the age of 16 boasting an impressive handicap of two.

In the end, he signed for his brother’s Glasgow club, Partick Thistle, and played 120 times for them before being brought south of the border by Bob Paisley in 1977.

In 13 years at Liverpool, Hansen made himself the best defender in the club’s history and won 16 major trophies along the way.

While lifting three European Cups and eight league titles, Hansen played 620 times for the Reds, wearing the captain’s armband for 195 of those.

After retiring, Hansen became the BBC’s main football pundit and was a household name while appearing on Match of the Day for 22 years.

He is now 69 years old and we hope he continues his positive recovery from serious illness in June.