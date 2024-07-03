Alisson and Luis Diaz faced off in their final group game of Copa America on Tuesday night, with the result setting the No. 1 up for a clash with Darwin Nunez.

The group stage of this summer’s Copa America concluded with Brazil vs. Colombia and Costa Rica vs. Paraguay in the final games of Group D.

Going into the tie, Brazil needed at least a point to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals – though it would have taken a massive swing in goal difference for Costa Rica to leapfrog them either way.

It meant Alisson was required to keep his Liverpool team-mate at bay, with Diaz having already found the back of the net once in the group stage.

Brazil took the lead with a stunning free-kick from Barcelona winger Raphinha, who arrowed his long-range effort into the top corner.

James Rodriguez’s own dead-ball ability was a key threat for Colombia, including an attempt Fabio Aurelio would have been proud of as he nearly caught Alisson out of position off his line.

A mistake in possession from Alisson, charged down by Jhon Cordoba, almost led to an equaliser from Diaz, but the goalkeeper was able to recover and make the save.

He could do nothing to deny the leveller from Daniel Munoz soon after, though, charging off his line but finding himself beaten by a finish into the roof of the net.

Alisson produced more comfortable saves in the second half, while Colombia forward Rafael Borre wasted a brilliant opportunity as he hit over the bar following Diaz’s perfect cross.

The final whistle blew with Brazil unable to find a winner, with the 1-1 scoreline seeing Colombia finish top of Group D.

Settling for second means Brazil will face Uruguay in the quarter-finals of Copa America, pitting Alisson against Nunez.

Copa America quarter-finals Argentina vs. Ecuador – Friday, July 5, 2am

– Friday, July 5, 2am Venezuela vs. Canada – Saturday, July 6, 2am

– Saturday, July 6, 2am Colombia vs. Panama – Saturday, July 6, 11pm

– Saturday, July 6, 11pm Uruguay vs. Brazil – Sunday, July 7, 2am * All times BST

Colombia, meanwhile, will play Panama, with Liverpool’s other player at Copa America, Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, set to face Ecuador in their quarter-final.

The bracket means that one of Alisson or Nunez is guaranteed to exit Copa America at the next stage, which could then see them join Liverpool for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Each player on international duty this summer is expected to be given three weeks off before returning for training under Arne Slot.

A three-week break between Brazil and Uruguay’s quarter-final would see a prospective return scheduled for July 29.

Liverpool will fly out to Pittsburgh for the first stop on their US tour on July 23, with friendlies to come against Real Betis (July 27), Arsenal (August 1) and Man United (August 4).

The final warmup friendly will then take place against Sevilla at Anfield on August 11, and Slot will be hoping for a full complement of players by then.