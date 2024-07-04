With Newcastle needing to raise funds before the PSR deadline on June 30, Anthony Gordon’s agent is said to have been “pushing hard” for a Liverpool transfer.

We know that Newcastle needed to sell players as they attempted to raise money to avoid punishment for breaking Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

They eventually pushed through deals to sell Yankubah Minteh for £30 million to Brighton and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35 million – a price that raises more than a few eyebrows.

That wasn’t before they reportedly had offered Anthony Gordon to Liverpool, who are described by the Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards as being “lukewarm in their interest.”

The journalist writes: “There were conversations with Liverpool about Gordon, whose agent was pushing hard for him to get the move to his boyhood club right up until the June 30 deadline.

“The player, according to multiple Newcastle sources, had wanted the transfer to go through and had been talking about it to teammates while on England duty at the Euros.”

Gordon, who is represented by Unique Sports Group, was keen to move but the transfer didn’t happen because the Reds “failed to make a bid and the numbers talked about were so low they would not have made a meaningful contribution to the PSR deficit.”

Edwards has now described how Newcastle are “worried about his state of mind before he returns to the club,” having been “denied his dream move to his boyhood club.”

Newcastle no longer need to sell their player of the year last season and won’t want to see one of their star assets leave. However, the Athletic report that “Gordon had been extremely keen on the move and his head has been turned by the interest shown in him.”

While the 23-year-old is a player of undoubted quality, Liverpool won’t have been willing to break the bank for him given they already have multiple players who can play on the left, such as Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

The exchange of Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah was reportedly part of negotiations but it would seem unlikely given Liverpool’s dearth of defenders and the talent they possess.