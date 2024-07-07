Arne Slot is not shy in sharing his ambitions for his time at Liverpool, and although he knows it is an expectation of the job to win trophies, it was good to hear it from the boss himself.

The Dutchman’s official duties got underway on Friday as he welcomed players back for pre-season and kickstarted his media obligations.

In his first press conference as head coach, Slot came across as relaxed but confident, honest but not to the point of oversharing – safe to say, he found the right balance.

And in a chat with reporters at the AXA Training Centre after his public press conference, he talked about what success may look like and his ambition to win.

“That depends of course on what you define as success,” Slot started. “Trophies? I think if you work at a club like Liverpool, that’s the aim. The players have that aim, the club has and the fans have.

“We’re here to win something. We’re here to become better players, to become a better team and as an end result of that, we want to win trophies.”

A statement we all want to see come to fruition. And Slot has been adamant that working towards that goal starts with improving on what Jurgen Klopp left behind.

He added: “We come here on a daily basis because we want to improve and we want to play special games.

“But we’re here at this level because every player, and the manager as well, have a burning desire inside of him that he wants to win.

“Probably because you want to win so bad, that’s also the reason why you want to improve, if that makes sense.”

Slot could be without up to nine first-team players until the August 5 after England, the Netherlands and France sealed a place in the Euros semi-finals, and Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay made it the last four at Copa America.