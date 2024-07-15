Luis Diaz suffered heartbreak in the final of Copa America as Colombia lost 1-0 to Argentina, with the local media divided on how the Liverpool winger performed.

A goal from Lautaro Martinez in the second half of extra time saw Argentina clinch the Copa America trophy to add to their 2022 World Cup.

It means Alexis Mac Allister has won everything possible at international level, with the midfielder playing a key role for his country throughout the tournament.

Diaz was even more important for Colombia, as their talisman on the left flank, but he was unable to inspire victory in Miami on Sunday.

The 27-year-old played 105 minutes in the final, replaced by Miguel Borja midway through extra time, but he only touched the ball 42 times.

According to FotMob, the only players to start the game and make fewer touches were Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel (35) and Julian Alvarez (22) and Colombia striker Jhon Cordoba (20), who all played fewer minutes than Diaz.

He won only two of his 19 duels (11%), with only one of his five attempted dribbles coming off, while he created one chance and had one shot on goal.

Colombian newspaper El Heraldo gave Diaz a 4 out of 10 rating, describing it as “his worst game of the tournament.”

“He was unable to weigh in on the attack and when he tried he was well marked. He had no chances to score,” journalist Isaac Barrios Martinez wrote.

ESPN Colombia did not give Diaz a rating but explained that, though he was “fighting on the left,” he “didn’t manage to have clear goal situations” and “didn’t decide well” in one promising attack during extra time.

However, GOAL‘s Thomas Hindle gave Diaz a 6 out of 10, writing: “[He was] electric in the open field, and was often clattered by Argentina defenders.”

El Colombiano gave a glowing assessment of Colombia’s tournament as a whole, comparing the current vintage to the team that last won Copa America in 2001.

Diaz was compared to Victor Aristizabal, who came away as the tournament’s top scorer 23 years ago, with journalist John Eric Gomez writing that he “has proven to be one of the team’s most lethal forwards.”

“The ability to score goals at key moments is a similarity that stands out between the two generations of footballers,” he added.

There was more appreciation from El Espectador, with Luis Guillermo Ordonez writing that Colombia “left their souls on the field and entered the elite of world football.”

However, Ordonez admitted that Diaz “played with more desire than clarity” in Sunday’s final.

Liverpool will now grant their No. 7 a break of at least three weeks, with Diaz not expected back until the leadup to their final friendly of pre-season against Sevilla on August 11.