Alisson‘s season has come to an end with a penalty shootout defeat, with Darwin Nunez‘s Uruguay the masters of Brazil’s downfall at Copa America to progress to the semi-final.

It was a battle of the Reds in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning for those of us in the UK, with Nunez and Alisson going head-to-head for a place in the final four.

Both were named in their respective starting XIs, as they have been throughout the tournament to date and knew a semi-final against Luis Diaz‘s Colombia was on the line.

The match was not an exhilarating one when it came to shots on goal, with Brazil managing three and Uruguay only one across the 90 minutes.

As such, Alisson was required to make just one save and six recoveries but had 48 touches of the ball – the ninth-most of any player on the pitch – as per FotMob.

Nunez, on the other hand, touched the ball 28 times, had two shots on Alisson‘s goal blocked and was substituted out of the clash in the 78th minute, taking him out of penalty shootout contention.

The Selecao had been given late hope that they could avoid a shootout after Nahitan Nandez was sent off for an aggressive tackle to leave Uruguay with 10 men in the final 16 minutes, but they could not take advantage.

Penalties it was and, unfortunately, Alisson‘s single save for Jose Gimenez’s penalty was not enough as Uruguay won 4-2 on penalties.

Darwin Nunez consoles Alisson after Uruguay knock Brazil out of Copa America ?????? It's all love between the Liverpool teammates. Watch ? https://t.co/tLmqJcQbi8#CA2024 pic.twitter.com/R8hhBcDoeY — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 7, 2024

Nunez consoled his Liverpool team-mate after the dust had settled, with the two sharing words and an embrace as they prepared to go their separate ways.

Alisson‘s season is now over after 40 appearances combined for club and country, which pencils in his pre-season return date for July 29.

Liverpool’s No. 9, on the other hand, will go the distance at Copa America whether it be for the final or the third-place playoff, meaning he will only report back from August 5.