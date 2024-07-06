TV selections have been made for Premier League fixtures in August and September, and that means the date and time of Arne Slot‘s first topflight game at Anfield has now been confirmed.

The Reds will start the 2024/25 season at Ipswich on August 17, before returning to Merseyside to host their first home game of the campaign.

Brentford are the visitors and you can now mark a date in your diary after Sky Sports and TNT Sport made their selections, with the second outing of the season to take place on Sunday, August 25.

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, with kickoff at 4.30pm (BST).

It is Slot’s first official game in charge of the Reds at Anfield, which will follow on from a pre-season outing against Sevilla on August 11.

Next up for the Reds is a trip to Old Trafford, the headline fixture in the opening weeks and while a date has been confirmed, the time is still up in the air.

Liverpool will make the short trip to Manchester on Sunday, September 1, but the kickoff time is still listed as ‘TBC’ – likely due to the need for input from local police.

Last season, the fixture was moved to a 3.30pm slot – instead of the usual 4.30pm – due to safety concerns and a request from the police, and the same will be expected this time around.

The third and final game rescheduled is the trip to Molineux, which will take place on Saturday, September 28 – the match will kick off at 5.30pm.

The trips to face Man United and Wolves will both be shown on Sky Sports in the UK.

Liverpool fixtures in August & September