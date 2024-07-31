Though Liverpool are yet to officially launch their new away kit for the 2024/25 campaign, Dominik Szoboszlai has already unveiled it at an event in the US.

Szoboszlai took part in a special Q&A in Philadelphia on Tuesday as part of the ‘LFC at The Fillmore’ event, alongside team-mates Owen Beck and Jarell Quansah.

While Beck and Quansah were wearing official LFC polo shirts, the Hungarian could be seen wearing a black top under his club-branded hoody.

Asked by a member of the crowd if he was wearing Liverpool’s new away shirt, Szoboszlai unzipped his hoody to reveal the new black and teal design for 2024/25.

“So yeah, that’s the new kit…” he smiled. “Good eyes!”

The away kit has not been officially unveiled, but This Is Anfield understands Liverpool will wear it in the final friendly of their US tour against Man United on August 4.

Its official colourway is reported as night forest, anthracite, washed teal and sail, which effectively means various shades of black and grey with teal and off-white details.

Liverpool’s new away shirt features a crew-neck collar in dark grey, with teal detailing on the cuffs and around the shoulders.

The LFC badge, Nike swoosh and logos for sponsors Standard Chartered and Expedia are off-white.

The Reds have worn their new home kit for 2024/25 three times already – against Wolves on the final day of last season and then in warmup friendlies against Preston and Real Betis this summer.

After a 1-0 victory over Real Betis in the first official friendly of pre-season, Arne Slot‘s side face Arsenal in Philadelphia and Man United in Columbia to round off the tour.

They will then return to Merseyside where they are expected to play Las Palmas in a behind-closed-doors friendly on August 10 before hosting Sevilla at Anfield on August 11.