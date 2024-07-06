While it is staggering, it may not come as a surprise that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be snubbed once more by Gareth Southgate for England’s quarter-final against Switzerland.

Liverpool’s right-back was used as the scapegoat after a midfield experiment failed, leaving him to occupy the bench instead of shifting back to where he became a world-class player.

Southgate briefly turned to Conor Gallagher and then Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, neither inspired England to any great heights and now a change in system beckons.

Southgate has been overseeing training with England playing a back three, which would rightly lead you to the assumption that Alexander-Arnold ought to get a look in at right wing-back.

However, that does not appear to be the case. As reported by Sky Sports and noted by the Times, Southgate “looks like he has settled on Trippier and Saka” as the wing-backs.

Saka on the left and Trippier on the right, leaving Alexander-Arnold to sit on the bench once again.

Predicted England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Konsa; Trippier, Mainoo, Rice, Saka; Foden, Bellingham; Kane

Despite the 33-year-old’s obvious faults at left-back, Southgate made his feelings known when praising Trippier for his “brilliant, brilliant” performances so far.

“He obviously doesn’t give us the natural balance of a natural left footer but his leadership, his talking is phenomenal and helps his team-mates to play the game,” the England manager said of Trippier’s role at left-back.

It is hard to wrap your head around the fact that Alexander-Arnold is being overlooked at a time when England look devoid of any quality and impetus on the ball, presumably due to the narrative over his defence.

As Liverpool fans, we can look at the positives, though, which is that the 25-year-old is not being overworked and can head into pre-season fresh on return from his summer break.

It is no doubt disappointing for Alexander-Arnold to have to sit and watch from the sidelines knowing he can offer what others cannot, but that is Southgate’s loss at this point.

The Three Lions’ quarter-final tie against Switzerland in Dusseldorf kicks off at 5pm (BST) on Saturday.