There will be plenty to keep an eye on as Liverpool’s pre-season schedule takes them to two different continents, but who are the four putting Arne Slot‘s side to the test?

The Reds’ pre-season can be broken up into three different sections. The first is the initial training phase at the AXA – which includes behind-closed-door friendlies – then the US tour and, finally, the return to Merseyside.

In each phase, Slot will welcome back his host of international players, a staggered return that does little to aid his transition ahead of the trip to Ipswich on August 17.

As always, results are not the determining factor over whether the pre-season was a success or not, something to keep in mind as we look forward to seeing the Reds back in action.

So, who are the four clubs Liverpool will face over the coming weeks?

Real Betis

When: July 26 (7.30pm local time, Jul 27 – 12.30am BST)

Where: Pittsburgh

Real Betis are the first of two La Liga opponents this summer and will be the first opposition Slot faces in front of a crowd as Liverpool boss.

The Spanish side signed Adrian in the summer after he rejected new terms at Anfield, and it is also the home of Nabil Fakir, who famously saw his move to the Reds collapse at the death in 2018 – how has it been six years already?

Now 31, the attacking midfielder wears the captain’s armband for Manuel Pellegrini‘s side. The Chilean has coached the team since 2020 and guided them to a seventh-placed finish in 2023/24.

This will be the Spanish side’s second friendly of pre-season and a welcome opening test for Liverpool, who will be without 11 senior players.

Arsenal

When: July 31 (7.30pm local time, Aug 1 – 12.30am BST)

Where: Philadelphia

A familiar foe then awaits, one who will be expected to have the majority of their squad available, aside from their England and Spanish internationals.

At the time of writing, the Gunners have yet to add any new signings, though Mikel Arteta will be able to field captain Martin Odegaard, who will be fresh from a summer off.

The likes of Ben White, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Jorginho will also likely feature in Philadelphia, offering a strong early challenge to Slot and Co.

Alisson and Diogo Jota will be expected to have linked back up with the Reds squad at this stage, but you sense it will be too early for them to take part.

Man United

When: August 3 (7.45pm local time, Aug 4 – 12.45am BST)

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Can you believe they stuck with Erik ten Hag despite finishing eighth on 60 points last season – their worst-ever Premier League finish – with a minus-one goal difference?

Good luck to them!

INEOS have taken more control this summer, and they have already added forward Joshua Zirkzee and centre-back Leny Yoro to their squad for £36.5 million and £58.9 million, respectively.

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial were two notable names released in the summer.

They will have played four friendlies before this one, and their performances against Arsenal and Real Betis will be intriguing as we await to see if they can actually show any signs of improvement.

Sevilla

When: August 11 (12.30pm BST)

Where: Anfield

After two back-to-back Premier League opponents, it is on to the second Spanish side of the summer when Sevilla make the trip to Merseyside.

Garcia Pimienta is their current manager, replacing Quique Sanchez Flores, who had only been appointed last December and guided the team to a 14th-placed finish.

Notable names in their squad include ex-Red Suso – who made 21 Liverpool appearances – Jesus Navas, and former United youth player Adnan Januzaj, who is now 29.

It will be Slot’s first time in front of an Anfield crowd, and we can expect to see the last international contingent to return to training feature for the first time.