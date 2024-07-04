Fabio Carvalho spent last season out on loan, but he is back now and looking to make an impression on the new Liverpool boss, Arne Slot.

Ahead of pre-season, he has already made his opinion clear on one aspect of how Liverpool should line up going forward.

Speaking on the Rising Ballers YouTube channel, Carvalho claimed Trent Alexander-Arnold has “got to play” in midfield, before adding that “he’s got too much tech (technique) not to play it.”

The 21-year-old also revealed that he has “gotten really close with” Alexander-Arnold and that he has “learnt a lot from him.”

Carvalho may get his wish but only if Slot’s system allows for it.

Jurgen Klopp rarely played the No. 66 as an orthodox midfielder, instead settling on playing him as an inverted right-back, allowing him to play a mixture of both roles.

England manager Gareth Southgate sees the Liverpool man as a midfielder, but his performances there in the Euros haven’t set the world alight, even if he has been hampered by a poor team around him.

Carvalho also spoke of how he thinks Southgate should have called up his Liverpool teammate to England’s final squad.

“I think Jarell Quansah had a good season at Liverpool,” the Portuguese commented.

“Maybe not to play as of yet, but just to be in and around that environment would have been good for him.”

Carvalho’s lookalike

During the video, Carvalho also opened up on several topics, including a running joke at Liverpool that he is called Bruno Mars because he looks like the singer.

The attacking midfielder explained: “There’s a joke around Liverpool that some of the players are calling me Bruno Mars.

“Bruno Mars actually got one of my shirts, he signed it. He took one of one then signed it and then sent it back to me!”

The squad even made him sing one of the artist’s tunes, The Lazy Song, for Carvalho’s initiation.

“I went first because I was a bit nervous, I’ll be real,” he then admitted.

We’ve put a picture below so you can decide if there are any similarities between the pair:

Next season could be decisive in Carvalho’s career.

With Slot at the helm, he has the chance to impress a new coach but if he isn’t favoured by the Dutchman, he may need to look elsewhere for regular first-team football.