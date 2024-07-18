Joel Matip is a free agent this summer after his Liverpool exit, and while some have mooted possible retirement, Xabi Alonso’s side have reportedly shown interest in luring him their way.

After eight years at Anfield, Matip bid farewell to the club on the expiration of his contract this summer – leaving him with a handful of paths to pursue.

Having been sidelined with an ACL injury since December, any free transfer comes with its risks for the club seeking his signature as he is still completing his rehab.

According to reliable Sky journalist, Patrick Berger, Bayer Leverkusen are “interested” in the 32-year-old, and his representatives “are said to have been contacted.”

This follows on from claims by Africafoot in early July, who reported on talks over a two-year contract for Matip at Leverkusen, who are preparing for the exit of Jonathan Tah.

Alonso’s side, who achieved a historic 51-game unbeaten run last season to lift a German cup double, “would like to bring in an experienced central defender” this summer.

Mats Hummels, 35, is another who has been considered by Leverkusen after he became a free agent after his contract expired at Borussia Dortmund.

It would be another noteworthy move for Matip, who certainly ticks the experience box Alonso is looking for, with over 400 senior appearances for Liverpool and Schalke combined – plus a shelf full of silverware.

He can also attest to having vast experience in the Bundesliga having been a product of Schalke’s youth system, in addition to Champions League experience ahead of Leverkusen’s return to the competition.

It is a somewhat surprising avenue for the 32-year-old to explore, but it is no less than he deserves having proven to be one of Liverpool’s best free transfers.

He has plenty still to offer at the top level, and Alonso would be lucky to be able to call upon him.

A glowing reference

A fan favourite at Anfield among fans, players and coaches alike, Jurgen Klopp gave the centre-back a glowing review when Matip’s departure was announced in May.

“In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip,” Klopp told the club’s website.

“I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him.

“A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have, and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.”