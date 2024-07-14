England manager Gareth Southgate is set to make one change to his lineup for Sunday’s Euro 2024 final vs. Spain, but no Liverpool players are due to start.

England face Spain in the final of Euro 2024 on Sunday evening, with Luke Shaw now expected to start in place of Kieran Trippier.

The switch, which according to the Telegraph‘s Matt Law will see Shaw take over at left wing-back, is the only alteration from the side that started against Netherlands in the semi-finals.

That means neither Trent Alexander-Arnold or, less surprisingly, Joe Gomez will start.

Likely England XI vs. Spain: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Jordan Pickford is in line to start behind a back three of Kyle Walker, John Stones and Marc Guehi, with Shaw and Bukayo Saka operating out wide.

Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo will play in midfield, with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden further forward in support of Harry Kane.

The Mail‘s Sami Mokbel reports that “the team have worked on being tactically flexible in training,” with Southgate’s selection allowing England to “switch between a back three and a four-man defence easily.”

Though entirely predictable, this sees Southgate keep faith with the underperforming Kane up front despite influential cameos from both Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins.

Watkins’ willingness to press and ability to stretch the opposition’s defence caused the Netherlands problems when he came on in the semi-final, and the Aston Villa striker scored a stunning 90th-minute winner.

Kane has appeared laboured and at odds with the style of play that suits those around him, but his status as England’s all-time leading goalscorer is clearly a factor for Southgate.

Alexander-Arnold and Gomez left out

In terms of Liverpool players, Alexander-Arnold began the tournament as a starter in midfield, but after two games found himself dropped.

He is now considered a right-back again by the England manager, and came off the bench against both Slovenia and Switzerland in the knockout stages.

Gomez, meanwhile, has not played a minute throughout the tournament, joining Lewis Dunk and Adam Wharton as the only outfield players unused.