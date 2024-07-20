After being left out of the first-team training squad under Arne Slot, Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio are now subject to transfer interest from across Europe.

Liverpool’s new head coach has drafted a host of youngsters into his squad for the start of pre-season, but there have been notable absentees from that list throughout.

Despite Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all being currently unavailable, Slot did not call on either Williams or Koumetio – two centre-backs who earned their debuts under Jurgen Klopp.

The pair have instead found themselves training with the under-21s since returning to training, and are courting interest from across the European leagues.

The Athletic’s James Pearce reports that the duo are “considering their options” as their exits loom.

Williams is subject to interest from League One and clubs in Turkiye, meanwhile, Koumetio, 21, is on the radar for clubs in Scotland and his native France.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle named Scottish Premiership side Dundee United as one of the clubs interested in Koumetio.

Both spent last season on loan, though Williams was hampered by injury and managed just eight appearances for Aberdeen before a spell with Port Vale that lasted only 16 days.

Similarly, Koumetio spent time with two clubs last season – USL Dunkerque and Blackburn – but managed to play only a combined 878 minutes.

Liverpool will be entertaining permanent bids for both, and with clear indications that they have no long-term future at Anfield, you hope the club will not quarrel over every last penny and allow the duo to have a fresh start.

Centre-back ranks

With Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez all on holiday after the Euros, Slot and his staff have Jarell Quansah, Sepp van den Berg, Nat Phillips and 17-year-old Amara Nallo as their central defensive options.

The choice to have Williams and Koumetio train with the U21s was writing on the wall for their respective futures, and now they will have to consider what their next career step will be.

At the AXA Training Centre on Friday, we saw Quansah and Van den Berg start in the behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston, with Phillips and Nallo playing their part in the second half.

Phillips, 27, is also anticipated to leave this summer. Liverpool have already rejected a £4 million bid from Turkish side Trabzonspor, the Reds value him at £8 million.