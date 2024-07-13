Liverpool have been previously credited with interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, with the club reportedly asking questions about his situation in March.

Guehi, 24, is currently a first-choice centre-back for England at the Euros and will have an important role to play when they face Spain in the final on Sunday.

His consistent place in the side – with the exception of a one-game suspension – is recognition of his impressive performances at club level over the last few seasons.

The Telegraph‘s Matt Law reported last month that Guehi is a “target” for Liverpool, having “already caught the attention” of the club’s hierarchy before his international rise.

Perhaps unsurprisingly then, Fabrizio Romano has claimed, via Caught Offside, that the Reds “asked about his situation” in March, but they “didn’t follow up with proposals or negotiations.”

It might be that Palace informed them that only a bid in the region of £65 million would be considered for their defender, who now has two years remaining on his existing contract.

With Guehi still competing at the Euros, any move will only become possible later this month and into August – Man United and Tottenham were previously credited with interest.

Ticks plenty of boxes

A move for Guehi would fit the bill for Liverpool, with his age and experience – over 170 senior games – making him a top prospect for the immediate future and in the long term.

The 24-year-old is a left-sided centre-back, and while Virgil van Dijk has that position on lock, the opportunity to add competition and a younger alternative is one to seriously consider.

Sources at Liverpool have insisted signing a defender is “not an immediate priority,” but that is hard to accept as the club have been left short by Joel Matip‘s departure in the summer.

The Reds have Virgil van Dijk, 33, Ibrahima Konate, 25, Jarell Quansah, 21, and Joe Gomez, 27 as their current options, but we know from recent history that more is best in this position.

Riccardo Calafiori, 22, and Levi Colwill, 21, have been linked throughout the summer, but as with the Reds’ other transfer business, it has been very quiet on any legitimate pursuits.

Guehi clearly has admirers at Anfield but it remains to be seen whether sporting director Richard Hughes follows up on the possibility of securing his signature after the Euros.