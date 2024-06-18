Liverpool are among the clubs who are credited with an interest in Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi, though the 23-year-old will not come cheap.

Guehi made a statement debut at tournament level for England with a composed display in their 1-0 victory over Serbia to kick off Euro 2024.

His inclusion as part of Gareth Southgate’s starting lineup may have surprised some, though he has been one of the most consistent centre-backs in the Premier League over the past three seasons.

Despite Palace’s impressive end to the campaign under new manager Oliver Glasner, it stands to reason that their No. 6 could be looking to the next step.

According to the Telegraph‘s Matt Law and the Mail‘s Sami Mokbel, that could lead Guehi to a move to Liverpool.

Guehi’s price tag and contract situation

Law claims the former Chelsea youngster is “a target” for the Reds, having “already caught the attention” of those in the Anfield hierarchy prior to his England breakthrough.

His contract situation at Selhurst Park, which will see him enter the final two years of his terms this summer, is said to have “alerted” Liverpool, with “more clubs expected to come forward.”

Both Law and Mokbel claim that Palace would only consider bids in the region of £65 million for Guehi, with the latter claiming Man United and Tottenham are also “closely monitoring.”

“Palace are set to explore the possibility of offering the talented defender a contract extension,” Mokbel writes.

But he adds: “It remains to be seen whether Guehi would even be open to signing fresh terms given the fact there is likely to be top level interest in him over the coming weeks.”

An ideal candidate

Whether Liverpool are genuinely interested in Guehi remains to be seen, though they are known to be in the market for a defender this summer.

As a young, Premier League proven, left-sided centre-back, he would certainly fit the description, particularly given the uncertainty over Virgil van Dijk‘s future.

Van Dijk is not expected to leave this summer, but is yet to sign an extension to a contract that expires in 2025, amid claims of interest from Saudi Arabia.

Regardless of the captain’s situation, adding another top-level option for the left side of the pairing should be viewed as a priority – and Guehi would be an excellent addition.

Chelsea‘s Levi Colwill would be another ideal solution, and would realistically cost a similar fee, while Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite has admirers at the club but the difficult switch across Stanley Park makes that extremely unlikely.