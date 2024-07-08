★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 14, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara celebrates after the FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. The game ended in a goal-less draw, Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans all say same thing about “elite” Thiago who “had it all”

With news breaking of Thiago‘s retirement, Liverpool supporters were quick to pay tribute to the Spaniard’s football career and incredible talent.

We may have only seen Thiago start 71 games for Liverpool, but in that time he made his mark as one of the most talented players to ever wear the Red shirt.

While injuries meant the best of his career didn’t come on Merseyside, he still showed immense quality to control games and provide much-needed impetus in a Liverpool side that competed for the quadruple in 2021/22.

His passion for the club was also evident, particularly when he was in tears before the 2022 League Cup final as a late injury prevented him from playing.

Liverpool supporters and even a former coach had plenty of kind words for Thiago, as they paid tribute to the brilliant midfielder’s career.

 

“One of the most talented players I’ve ever seen at us. Shame about injuries that plagued his career, would have probably been one of the best.” – Kaya Demir on Facebook.

“Real shame we only saw glimpses of his immense talent due to injuries, a joy while it lasted.” – Gavin Nicholls on Facebook.

“One of the single most naturally gifted footballers I’ve ever had the privilege of watching live in our colours. An absolute dream of a player who had it all.” – KloppiteE in the comments.

“Class player, when he was fit he could completely control the whole midfield. It’s just a shame we didn’t see him in a red shirt enough. Although, no doubt having been in a squad with him will have had huge lessons for our younger players.” – David Cadman on Facebook.

“Fabulous footballer but unfortunately the injuries couldn’t let him be who was. Reminded me of John Barnes at the end of his Liverpool days – he had class and he by calling it a day instead of chasing another contract.” – John Sandifer on Facebook.

“Simply put, the most technically gifted player I’ve ever been privileged to watch wearing our shirt. He’ll always be remembered fondly for his time with us and nothing should distract from that.” – Steve in the comments.

“He was an elite talent, a true artist on the ball with a vision and technical ability rarely seen in any era. I just wish we had him in his mid-twenties and could have enjoyed the best of him.” – Dan7778 in the comments.

“Sadly failed by his body. Will never forget him crying before the Chelsea final when he got injured during the warm-up. It showed how difficult it is for him too.” – Biggie Poppa on Facebook.

Let us know your thoughts on Thiago‘s time at Liverpool in the comments section.

