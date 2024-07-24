It is a special feeling to own a signed Liverpool shirt, but the opportunities to get your hands on one can be few and far between. However, fans can now purchase shirts signed by the current LFC squad.

This writer knows all too well how much of a treasure a signed kit can be, and rues the fact that humidity all but melted the signatures of Liverpool’s 2018/19 squad off one such prized possession.

It is hard to look at to this day, just knowing what it used to be like and the fact that that team went on to lift the Champions League trophy that very season – but I at least have the memories and photos.

Getting another chance to be in that position is unlikely, to say the least, and for millions of Liverpool fans, it will not be remotely possible.

But Liverpool have now added a new collection to their club shop, which includes signed shirts from members of the current first team – and their signatures are on the new home shirt, which is rare!

They are all hand-signed and there are 17 first-team players to choose from, which doesn’t make it an easy choice.

Would you go for Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister or someone else?

Players have signed their respective kits with their name and number, and they are displayed in a luxury black presentation box. As they are uncommon, these will not be available for long and likely to sell fast!

The price tag of £300 may be prohibitive for many, so perhaps it is an investment or a big gift for a significant occasion – but it will be a treasure for so many and could well increase in value over the years.

All the signed shirts are complete with a certificate of authenticity from Liverpool FC.

* You can purchase LFC signed shirts from the official club shop, here.