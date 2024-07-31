With Liverpool still holding an interest in Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon after the breakdown of talks, the club are claimed to have agreed a deal last month.

Gordon emerged as a possible target for the Reds towards the end of June, with the 23-year-old among the players touted for sale by Newcastle.

That came with the Tyneside club desperately seeking to raise funds to meet the Premier League‘s PSR requirements, with Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak touted for moves.

Newcastle did so reluctantly, and eventually found other solutions as Elliot Anderson joined Nottingham Forest and Yankuba Minteh headed to Brighton for a combined £68 million.

It has since been reported that Gordon was eager to join Liverpool, with it possible that the deal would be revived later in the summer.

And now it has emerged, per the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle, that the two clubs actually agreed a deal in principle for the winger to head to Anfield.

The fee agreed was £75 million, with Joe Gomez heading the other way for £45 million as a means of balancing the books at St James’ Park while still bolstering Eddie Howe’s squad.

Though that deal ultimately fell through, it is certainly interesting to hear how close Gordon was to joining Liverpool.

According to the Mail‘s Simon Jones, a medical was arranged for the pair in Leipzig, as negotiations took place while they were both with the England squad at the Euros.

Jones corroborates Doyle’s information around the £75 million fee, with Newcastle first asking for £100 million and then, when that was rejected, requesting Jarell Quansah be included along with a reduced fee.

Proposals around the £80 million mark were also rebuffed, but talks over the Gordon-Gomez swap are described as having been “promising.”

Could Liverpool still sign Gordon?

It certainly seems likely that Liverpool could return for Gordon before the transfer window closes on August 30, particularly if Luis Diaz departs.

Doyle reports that the club “maintain a strong interest” in the Scouser, though “his asking price [is] likely to be elevated” following the PSR deadline.

Gordon has two years left on his contract at Newcastle and that could encourage Liverpool to pursue a transfer, particularly as it is abundantly clear that the winger wants the move.

Liverpool are the only side in Europe’s top five leagues yet to complete a first-team signing this summer, though business is expected to pick up in August.