Liverpool are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window as concern grows over their inactivity, but their lack of business is not down to funds.

The Reds, along with Fulham, are one of only two Premier League clubs to have not bought any players in the current transfer window.

It is first time since 1996 that Liverpool have gone this far into the transfer window without finalising any deals, which has led to growing frustration among supporters.

That is unlikely to change any time soon, either, with Arne Slot and his squad currently on pre-season tour in the United States and no signings expected until their return.

However, The Athletic‘s James Pearce reports that “money is available” for sporting director Richard Hughes and his recruitment staff to bolster Slot’s squad.

Pearce explains Slot “wanted time to fully assess the talent he had inherited from Jurgen Klopp before making decisions on players’ futures” and that “Liverpool do not have any big gaps to fill.”

“No sense of panic” from Slot

Furthermore, it is reiterated that Michael Edwards, who has returned as Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of football, “has always believed in the importance of ignoring outside noise and only bringing in players when the club feel they can add significant value.”

“That attitude is holding firm this summer, too,” Pearce adds, with Hughes having already predicted that business would be slow until later into August.

Nevertheless, there are “no expected problems” for Liverpool in terms of the Premier League‘s profit and sustainability rules.

It means there are funds available to the powers that be, with there “no sense of panic or frustration” from Slot himself.

Working in the shadows?

The only concrete target reported so far this summer was French centre-back Leny Yoro, who ultimately joined Man United in a deal worth up to £59 million.

Even then, Yoro was outlined as an opportunity signing for the Reds, rather than a player who had been earmarked as an immediate improvement to the first team.

That suggests that Liverpool’s primary targets in the transfer window are yet to have been revealed, with the club spending much of the summer so far publicly dismissing links to other players.

While it may prove difficult, particularly given the unprecedented quiet so far this summer, but patience will be required – knowing that the money is there for Hughes to spend eventually.