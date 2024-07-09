Liverpool have received another financial boost this summer due to a deal struck in 2023, with former Reds goalkeeper Kamil Grabara switching clubs again.

The Reds are yet to confirm any new signings since the transfer window opened on June 14, though there has been movement out of the club.

Most of that has come in the form of free transfers, with Adrian joining Real Betis and youngsters Melkamu Frauendorf (Hannover), Luke Hewitson (Fleetwood) and Francis Gyimah (Stoke) all finding new clubs.

The only contracted player to depart so far is Calvin Ramsay, who has joined Wigan on loan – but Liverpool have still managed to bring in millions.

Following a windfall of around £2.5 million upon Luis Alberto’s move from Lazio to Al-Duhail, the club has now banked a further £2.3 million after Grabara’s switch to Wolfsburg became official.

Grabara has joined Wolfsburg from Danish side FC Copenhagen, in an £11.4 million deal that was agreed just after the summer transfer window closed last year.

Just like with Alberto, Liverpool benefited from this transfer due to a sell-on clause negotiated upon Grabara’s departure in 2021.

The Reds were due 20 percent of any future fee for the Polish goalkeeper, and per The Athletic‘s James Pearce this was activated when his transfer to Wolfsburg was completed at the start of July.

That brings Liverpool’s incomings to a tidy sum of around £4.8 million before any direct sales are completed.

A number of players are already attracting interest, with it likely that transfers develop in the coming weeks as clubs look to conduct business early into pre-season.

Liverpool have already rejected a £4 million bid for Nat Phillips from Turkish side Trabzonspor, as they hold out for around £8 million.

Advances from both Mainz and Wolfsburg have also been turned down when it comes to Sepp van den Berg, with a £20 million price tag over the Dutchman’s head – though Arne Slot is reportedly keen to give him a chance this summer.

Caoimhin Kelleher is yet to receive concrete interest, but the club would demand around £35 million for his services, and bids upwards of £50 million would be required for Barcelona target Luis Diaz.

Kostas Tsimikas is another player who could be sold, while RB Leipzig are considered front-runners in the pursuit of Tyler Morton, who is valued at £20 million.

None of those valuations are guaranteed, though, which makes the minor wins when it comes to sell-on clauses a useful income stream for Liverpool.