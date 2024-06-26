★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's Tyler Morton during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool rejected first offer for midfielder – but are in ‘concrete talks’ over transfer

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is attracting serious interest in the transfer window, but the club have already rejected the first offer for their No. 80.

Morton is wanted by a number of clubs both in England and abroad this summer, with Liverpool valuing him at £20 million.

It is RB Leipzig who are most advanced in their pursuit at this stage, though the Bundesliga side are joined by Feyenoord, Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt, Atalanta, Southampton, Bournemouth and Ipswich in their interest.

Leipzig are reported to have already made an approach for the 21-year-old, with Liverpool rejecting their initial offer.

That is according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claims that “concrete talks took place” with Leipzig “pushing for a loan with an option to buy.”

Liverpool, however, were “not interested in this loan structure,” which suggests that there was an issue with the option to buy.

Whether that was due to the club seeking an obligation to buy, a fixed fee closer to their valuation or a straight loan is unclear.

But Leipzig are “still interested” in Morton and the midfielder “can really imagine” joining them, which indicates that a deal could eventually be reached.

This comes despite Fabio Carvalho‘s difficult spell on loan at Leipzig last season, with the Portuguese finding himself out of favour and returning to Merseyside in January.

2RJG943 LEVERKUSEN - Fabio Carvalho of RB Leipzig during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen - RB Leipzig at DE Bay Arena on May 27, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. AP | Dutch Height | GERRIT OF COLOGNE

He then joined Morton on loan at Hull, with the pair playing key roles in their ultimately failed push for promotion.

Carvalho’s experience at Leipzig has seemingly not put Morton off, though it may have informed Liverpool’s decision to reject the initial proposal for their midfielder this time around.

There is a strong relationship between Reds decision-makers and the Red Bull group, strengthened by the return of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, who now hold positions at Fenway Sports Group.

Sporting director Richard Hughes, meanwhile, has existing ties with the likes of Bournemouth, Atalanta and Feyenoord.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Back row L-R: Joe Gomez, Stefan Bajcetic, goalkeeper Harvey Davies, Ibrahima Konaté, Isaac Mabaya, Fabio Carvalho. Front row L-R: Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Luke Chambers, Melkamu Frauendorf. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The emphasis will be on securing the right deal for both Liverpool and Morton himself, particularly if it is a loan and the long-term plan is for him to rejoin Arne Slot‘s first-team squad.

If he is to be sold, there will be a determination to agree terms at least close to their £20 million price tag – and Leipzig are not averse to spending big on talent.

For example, in 2021, a deal worth up to €22 million saw 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba join from Barcelona, while El Chadaille Bitshiabu swapped Paris Saint-Germain for Leipzig last year for around €20 million, when he was also 18.

