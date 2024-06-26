Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is attracting serious interest in the transfer window, but the club have already rejected the first offer for their No. 80.

Morton is wanted by a number of clubs both in England and abroad this summer, with Liverpool valuing him at £20 million.

It is RB Leipzig who are most advanced in their pursuit at this stage, though the Bundesliga side are joined by Feyenoord, Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt, Atalanta, Southampton, Bournemouth and Ipswich in their interest.

Leipzig are reported to have already made an approach for the 21-year-old, with Liverpool rejecting their initial offer.

That is according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claims that “concrete talks took place” with Leipzig “pushing for a loan with an option to buy.”

? RB Leipzig, still interested to sign Tyler #Morton from Liverpool! ?? Concrete talks took place ?? Leipzig, pushing for a loan with an option to buy. #LFC, not interested in this loan structure. The 21 y/o can really imagine to join RB now. But no agreements yet.… pic.twitter.com/R6VEyxjyC2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 26, 2024

Liverpool, however, were “not interested in this loan structure,” which suggests that there was an issue with the option to buy.

Whether that was due to the club seeking an obligation to buy, a fixed fee closer to their valuation or a straight loan is unclear.

But Leipzig are “still interested” in Morton and the midfielder “can really imagine” joining them, which indicates that a deal could eventually be reached.

This comes despite Fabio Carvalho‘s difficult spell on loan at Leipzig last season, with the Portuguese finding himself out of favour and returning to Merseyside in January.

He then joined Morton on loan at Hull, with the pair playing key roles in their ultimately failed push for promotion.

Carvalho’s experience at Leipzig has seemingly not put Morton off, though it may have informed Liverpool’s decision to reject the initial proposal for their midfielder this time around.

There is a strong relationship between Reds decision-makers and the Red Bull group, strengthened by the return of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, who now hold positions at Fenway Sports Group.

Sporting director Richard Hughes, meanwhile, has existing ties with the likes of Bournemouth, Atalanta and Feyenoord.

The emphasis will be on securing the right deal for both Liverpool and Morton himself, particularly if it is a loan and the long-term plan is for him to rejoin Arne Slot‘s first-team squad.

If he is to be sold, there will be a determination to agree terms at least close to their £20 million price tag – and Leipzig are not averse to spending big on talent.

For example, in 2021, a deal worth up to €22 million saw 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba join from Barcelona, while El Chadaille Bitshiabu swapped Paris Saint-Germain for Leipzig last year for around €20 million, when he was also 18.