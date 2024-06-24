With midfielder Tyler Morton attracting interest from a number of clubs including RB Leipzig, Liverpool have named their price for the 21-year-old.

It was reported on Sunday that Leipzig were among the sides interested in a permanent deal for Morton this summer, after two outstanding loans at Blackburn and Hull.

The academy graduate is expected to report back to the AXA Training Centre to be assessed by Arne Slot and his staff, but the level of interest does leave a decision to make.

Upon the initial report of Leipzig’s pursuit, his other suitors were named by the Times‘ Paul Joyce as Sevilla, Feyenoord and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as “some in the Premier League.”

Now, the Mail‘s Simon Jones has claimed that Bournemouth, Southampton and Ipswich are all “monitoring developments.”

Joyce later added that Liverpool value their midfielder at £20 million, which sets a lofty starting point in negotiations.

The club are also seeking £20 million for in-demand centre-back Sepp van den Berg, while This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch has reported that Liverpool would want “far in excess” of the same fee for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Any offers for Kelleher would be placed in the context of deals for other goalkeepers, with James Trafford’s £19 million move from Man City to Burnley last summer seen as instructive given he was far less experienced.

Similar could be said of Morton given the backdrop of questionable deals between Aston Villa, Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle when it comes to homegrown talent.

Villa have signed striker Lewis Dobbin from Everton for £10 million, with midfielder Tim Iroegbunam moving the opposite way for £9 million.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are due to sign attacker Omari Kellyman from Villa for £19 million, which is a significant profit on the £600,000 paid to sign him from Derby two years ago.

Newcastle were reported to be seeking a deal for Everton‘s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, though Sky Sports have since claimed that their £40 million price tag was deemed “too costly.”

A proposed switch for Yankuba Minteh to swap Newcastle for Everton is also now “unlikely.”

While Liverpool are not facing the same issues with profitability and sustainability regulations as the aforementioned clubs, those deals show an inflated market that can boost Morton’s own value.

Though £20 million may have been viewed as warped, it no longer seems as problematic for an England U21 international who has already 79 appearances in the Championship and nine for Liverpool, including two starts in the Champions League.

Whether the likes of Leipzig, Feyenoord or Bournemouth would be open to meeting that asking price remains to be seen.