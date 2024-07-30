Speculation over a move for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon may have died down, but Liverpool are claimed to still hold “concrete interest” in a transfer.

There appear to be two sides to the story of Gordon’s proposed move to Anfield, with sources on Merseyside and Tyneside offering different takes.

It is widely claimed among Liverpool journalists that the club were offered the winger as Newcastle sought to avoid PSR sanctions, but their request to include Jarell Quansah in any deal saw talks dismissed.

But Newcastle‘s perspective is different, with outgoing director Amanda Staveley claiming in a new interview with The Athletic that Liverpool “chased him.”

Club sources have not denied their interest in Gordon, and there is a sense that this is a deal that may resurface – perhaps as soon as this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed, via his YouTube channel, that there remains “concrete interest” in the 23-year-old, as he is a player “they really rate internally.”

“Internally they are discussing the situation of Anthony Gordon because they keep believing he could be a fantastic player for the future of Liverpool,” the journalist added.

This comes after Liverpool journalist David Lynch told Anfield Agenda last week that the transfer “has a real chance of being revived maybe later in the window.”

Lynch explained that Gordon “would desperately love to play for Liverpool,” and with the attacker into the final two years of his deal at Newcastle, they would be “in a weak position in terms of negotiating.”

It is maintained that any potential pursuit of Gordon would be contingent on movement for others already in Arne Slot‘s forward ranks.

No news on Diaz

Chiefly, that could hinge on the future of Luis Diaz, who is attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain and may privately be angling for an exit.

The theory is that, if Diaz were sold, Liverpool would return for Gordon – but Romano has claimed “it has to be a big price for him in order to give a potential green light.”

Diaz is yet to return to pre-season training and is not expected back until next week when Slot’s squad land on Merseyside, and any development over his future could rest on Barcelona’s attempts to sign Nico Williams.

As it stands, it seems as though while Gordon is eager to join his boyhood club, any deal would not come until late in the transfer window if at all.