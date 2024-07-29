Liverpool striker finally on comeback trail after 6 months out

After six months out and only 18 games in the last two seasons, Liverpool striker Oakley Cannonier is back on the pitch and working towards full fitness.

Cannonier broke through as a free-scoring striker in the Liverpool U18s, but has struggled with injury since stepping up to the U21s ranks.

The youngster netted 31 times in 28 games for the young Reds in 2021/22, with only three goals coming in 18 games since then as he battled with his fitness.

His last competitive game for the club came in January, starting in a 3-1 loss to Athletic Club B, coming off at half-time and missing the remainder of the campaign.

But with Barry Lewtas‘ side travelling to Chorley in their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday, Cannonier was a welcome sight in the starting lineup.

Now 20, the striker joined Tom Hill and James Norris in attack, playing the first half of a 2-0 win before being replaced by Ranel Young in a pre-planned change.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle writes that medical staff are “keen not to overburden [him] at this stage of his recovery.”

While he marked his 20th birthday in May and is therefore among the oldest players in the squad, the likelihood is that Cannonier will remain part of the U21s heading into the new season.

The focus for now will be on rebuilding his fitness and regaining sharpness, with time still on his side as he looks to make the transition into senior football.

In theory, the attacking options available to U21s coach Lewtas are particularly strong, but despite being eligible Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon and Jayden Danns are unlikely to feature regularly at academy level.

Decisions will be made over loan moves for all three of those players, with the club already fielding interest.

Lewis Koumas and Harvey Blair are also currently with the first team on their pre-season tour and the likelihood is that Liverpool will seek senior football for the pair this summer.

That leaves the likes of Kieran Morrison, 17, Trent Kone-Doherty, 18, and Keyrol Figueroa, 17, alongside the aforementioned Young, 18.

Cannonier – who rose to prominence as the ball boy who ‘assisted’ Trent Alexander-Arnold for his quickly taken corner against Barcelona in 2019 – could serve as the more experienced head in that youthful group.

After proving his fitness, a call could then be made on a possible move in January, though much will depend on the situations of those around him too.

For now, the overriding positive will be a return to the pitch for Cannonier, who can now look to make up for lost time.