After leaving Liverpool’s pre-season squad to join the Northern Ireland U19s for the Euros, talented attacker Kieran Morrison could now be set to return.

Morrison was among those involved in the first week of pre-season under Arne Slot, before departing to represent his country at the U19 Euros.

With Northern Ireland hosts of this summer’s tournament it was seen as a valuable opportunity for the 17-year-old, who was among the youngest players in Gareth McAuley’s squad.

The teenager started in each of Northern Ireland’s first two games in Group A – on the right wing against Ukraine and then the left against Italy – before dropping out for the final clash with Norway.

Having drawn 0-0 with Ukraine and lost 3-0 to Italy, the hosts needed to win Sunday’s clash and for the other result to go their way in order to progress to the knockouts.

We are so proud of Gareth McAuley and his Under-19 squad ?? You all did Northern Ireland proud at UEFA U19 EURO 2024 ?? #U19EURO pic.twitter.com/Vz5ScqfvFO — Irish FA (@IrishFA) July 22, 2024

But Northern Ireland lost 2-0 in Belfast, with Morrison coming off the bench in a defeat that saw his country finish bottom of their group.

It means that they have also missed out on a route into the U20 World Cup, as Norway secured a place in the qualifying playoffs by coming third at Northern Ireland’s expense.

With the tournament over early, Morrison could now rejoin the Liverpool squad for preparations ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Whether that will come in time for him to join the tour of the United States remains to be seen, as the Reds are due to fly to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

There is a strong chance that Morrison instead heads back to the AXA Training Centre to continue pre-season with the academy ranks, with it likely that he is a regular for the U21s this season.

Slot still missing key forwards

Slot is still light on options in attack, though, with Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota yet to return and Jayden Danns currently sidelined through injury.

Mohamed Salah, Ben Doak, Fabio Carvalho, Kaide Gordon, Harvey Blair and Lewis Koumas were the options available for the behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston on Friday, and all six of those players are expected to head to the US.

Liverpool have already shown caution with Morrison’s progress, as despite being a standout performer for the U18s throughout last season he was given little opportunity at U21s level.

Speaking in May, U18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson claimed a campaign that saw the youngster score 13 goals and lay on seven assists in 24 games had only been “OK.”

“He has definitely scored and created some wonderful goals across the course of the season but he still has an awful lot to do and he knows that,” Bridge-Wilkinson told the club’s official website.

“He has still got to learn to put in a performance over the course of the 90 minutes and I’m sure he will continue to do that and continue to improve.

“He has had a real positive performance this season and now we are just looking to try to help him improve further.”