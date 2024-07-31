Arne Slot could deploy his favoured system when Liverpool face Arsenal in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, with Diogo Jota now available as his striker.

During the Reds’ opening friendly of their tour of the United States, Slot set his side up in an unlikely 4-4-2 shape with two false nines.

Speaking after that 1-0 win over Real Betis, however, the head coach insisted “during the season you will see us play with a real striker, but at this moment we have no one available.”

With Jota yet to return for that friendly, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo still on holiday after international duty and Jayden Danns injured, Slot admitted “that [was] maybe out of necessity.”

But as Liverpool prepare to face Arsenal on Wednesday night, the Dutchman could now use the 4-3-3 system he is expected to favour.

Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to keep his place along with the back four of Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Sepp van den Berg and Kostas Tsimikas.

The in-demand Wataru Endo has been training as the starting No. 6, with Dominik Szoboszlai expected to drop into midfield after his night up front against Betis.

Who joins those two players in midfield depends on the fitness of Curtis Jones, but Harvey Elliott is the more realistic starter.

And if the medical team permits, Slot should turn to Jota as his focal point in attack, having worked on the 4-3-3 shape in training with Mo Salah and Fabio Carvalho on either wing.

Slot gave the majority of his starters just over an hour against Betis, and that is likely to be the same this time out.

That means the likes of Jones, Trey Nyoni, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton should all come off the bench.

Morton replaced Endo after a tough first half at the weekend, however, and though unlikely there is a chance Slot opts to start the youngster instead.

Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch both returned to the fold on Tuesday and could feasibly be part of the squad, though their minutes will be limited if so.

Expected Liverpool XI vs. Arsenal: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van den Berg, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Szoboszlai; Salah, Carvalho, Jota

Liverpool vs. Arsenal is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Arsenal and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

You can also follow Liverpool vs. Arsenal by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.