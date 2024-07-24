Liverpool still have 11 players enjoying their summer holidays after finally fulfilling their international obligations, and they have been busy jetting off around the world.

While Arne Slot has been hard at work with a pre-season squad propped up by academy players for nearly three weeks, a host of his senior figures are still enjoying a well-deserved break.

Alisson and Diogo Jota will be the next to return, and they will then be followed by Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez in August.

However, while the focus at the AXA Training Centre has been on training and the trip to the US, those yet to return have been making the most of their downtime.

After lifting the Copa America trophy with Argentina, Mac Allister was honoured by his boyhood club, Argentinos Juniors, alongside international team-mate Nicola Gonzalez.

The duo were given a hero’s welcome and received a club shirt with their name and number in addition to a plaque commemorating their success – it was quite the homecoming party!

#AAAJ Los chicos volvieron a su casa, al Diego Armando Maradona ????#ElSemilleroDelMundo ? pic.twitter.com/Wp7szZmDym — Argentinos Juniors (@AAAJoficial) July 19, 2024

Liverpool’s No. 10 has since ventured to a more tropical location, with him and his partner sharing videos of blue seas and white beaches – we’re only slightly jealous!

Jota, meanwhile, has been enjoying family time with his wife, Rute Cardoso, and two sons – though he could not stay away from Esports action!

The winger travelled to Saudi Arabia for the Esports World Cup – and his images from the event definitely showed how much he enjoyed being there.

“Being here at the inaugural Esports World Cup is a truly amazing experience,” he said, via Arab News.

Diaz, who suffered heartbreak in the Copa America final, was quick to get back on a pitch with the ball at his feet.

With a new look, the Reds’ No. 7 travelled to the home village of national compatriot Daniel Munoz, Amalfi, Colombia, where they were greeted by excited fans before taking to a local football pitch.

Munoz and Diaz shared the pitch, with the latter wearing Liverpool’s green and white away kit from last season – and he had more success in it than the Reds last season as he scored three goals according to El Colombiano.

Local reports spoke of how his presence was appreciated by Munoz and his local community – which is brilliant to see.

Así recibieron a nuestros ídolos de la @FCFSeleccionCol en Amalfi. Gracias Daniel Muñoz y @LuisFDiaz19 por ser alegría para todo el pueblo Antioqueño e inspiración para nuestros jóvenes. ?????? pic.twitter.com/RF5sbcHzXB — Gobernación de Antioquia (@GobAntioquia) July 22, 2024

#Fútbol | ?Daniel Muñoz y Luis Díaz llenan de alegría y júbilo a Amalfi con su visita. Vea aquí todos los detalles?? https://t.co/wNo46jghYo pic.twitter.com/V3dxnpNTuc — El Colombiano (@elcolombiano) July 22, 2024

As for Gakpo, he’s been enjoying some quality time with his young family – another one to seek out the sun, presumably in Europe, and you can’t blame him!

During his time away, the Liverpool striker bumped into Monaco and Switzerland striker Breel Embolo.

Ryan Gravenberch has taken to the air and the water since his holiday started, not a bad combination if you ask us!

Their club captain, Van Dijk, has been rubbing shoulders with celebrities after attending the UK launch of Dre and Snoop’s ‘Gin & Juice’.

The 33-year-old attended with his wife Rike Nooitgedagt and took pictures with LeBron James, Snoop Dog and Dr Dre, and then was present for a surprise performance from Eminem.

Liverpool’s internationals who reached the semi-final or final of either Copa America or the Euros are only to report back from August 5, less than two weeks before the league opener.

For now, though, they are free to soak up the sun and enjoy time with their family, they will be back at Kirkby before they know it!